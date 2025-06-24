Is iCloud down? Live updates as Apple reports issues with web apps, Photos, and more
If you can't log in to iCloud.com, you're not alone
If you’re having issues using iCloud.com and the various apps like Photos or Mail on the web, you’re not alone. Apple’s iCloud Status page is officially showing an outage for both ‘iCloud Web Apps’ and ‘iWork for iCloud’, as well as issues for two other facets of the wide-ranging service.
Apple officially notes the issues as starting at 2:36PM ET and TechRadar noticed that Down Detector is showing a spike nearing 1,000 reported outages as of 3:35PM ET. As of right now, I can sign into iCloud.com, though it’s a bit slow going.
Stick with us as we cover the issues hitting Apple’s iCloud right now with live reporting down below.
Additionally, we’ve reached out to Apple to request insight into this outage, but it’s reassuring that the status page at least acknowledges that something is wrong.
I've just checked the Photos app on my iPhone and on my Mac, and neither has synced in well over an hour for both. The iPhone shows it last synced at 2:03PM ET, while my Mac was slightly later at 2:11PM ET, and I can't force a sync for either.
I do back up my photos to iCloud, so I am in the impacted group, it seems, for now.
Here are the impacted parts of iCloud
Apple's service status page is quite handy during outages, so here's a look at the currently impacted parts of iCloud.
- iCloud Mail - Issue
- iCloud Storage Upgrade - Issue
- iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com) – Outage
- iWork for iCloud - Outage
- Photos - Issue
Photos is also having issues
While 'Photos' is only listed as an issue with Apple noting that some user might be having problems with the service, TechRadar's Editor-At-Large Lance Ulanoff let me know that when viewing pictures in the Photos app on his iPhone, images were reneding at lower resolution potentially pointing to issues accessing the shots from iCloud.
This has resolved, though, for him, and is now being loaded in full resolution. Attempting to view Photos on iCloud.com isn't working at all right now, as I'm still seeing a connection error there.
And, Apple at least instructs its services to notify you when something is wrong. I am now seeing a 'Connection Error' screen appear, informing me that something is up.
I've also heard from colleagues and at least one friend that they're seeing this same pop-up either before signing in or trying to return to an active session on iCloud.com.
While I was able to sign into iCloud.com just minutes ago, when I load it now nothing is appearing other than the logo in the top left.
As of 2:36PM ET, Apple's iCloud status page shows an outage for 'iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com)' and 'iWork for iCloud', noting that some users are affected with issues accessing or using parts of these services.