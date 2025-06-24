Is iCloud down? Live updates as Apple reports issues with web apps, Photos, and more

If you’re having issues using iCloud.com and the various apps like Photos or Mail on the web, you’re not alone. Apple’s iCloud Status page is officially showing an outage for both ‘iCloud Web Apps’ and ‘iWork for iCloud’, as well as issues for two other facets of the wide-ranging service.

Apple officially notes the issues as starting at 2:36PM ET and TechRadar noticed that Down Detector is showing a spike nearing 1,000 reported outages as of 3:35PM ET. As of right now, I can sign into iCloud.com , though it’s a bit slow going.

Stick with us as we cover the issues hitting Apple’s iCloud right now with live reporting down below.

Additionally, we’ve reached out to Apple to request insight into this outage, but it’s reassuring that the status page at least acknowledges that something is wrong.