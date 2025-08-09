Modos uses open hardware to fix everything wrong with sluggish commercial e-paper displays

E-paper finally reaches 75Hz refresh rates, enough to handle modern productivity tasks

USB Type-C and HDMI connectivity offer simple setup across Windows, macOS, and Linux

E-paper has is recent years often been relegated to niche applications, largely due to its sluggish refresh rates and limited interactivity.

However, Modos Tech is attempting to upend this perception with a new set of developer kits featuring e-paper displays capable of reaching 75Hz refresh rates, which are now crowdfunding.

Though this figure might not turn heads in the consumer monitor space, this productivity tool introduces a different kind of performance that caters to focused, distraction-free work.

A different approach to responsive e-paper

Modos attributes its performance improvements to an open-hardware design built around the Xilinx Spartan-6 FPGA.

This controller, combined with a DDR3 framebuffer and STM32H750 microcontroller, eliminates the proprietary bottlenecks typical in commercial e-paper displays.

The company suggests traditional systems are constrained by outdated hardware decisions that limit response time and usability, as it claims its open design lifts those barriers and introduces real-time responsiveness to what has historically been a static technology.

“From writers and engineers to accessibility advocates and digital minimalists, people are tired of the distraction, eye strain, and fatigue of mainstream displays,” said Alexander Soto, CEO of Modos Tech.

“E-paper offers a better path, and we’ve built tools that make it fast, flexible, and accessible to all.”

With support for multiple grayscale levels and a hybrid rendering mode, the screens attempt to offer flexibility without relying on full color.

While the architecture supports color displays, none are being offered at this stage - instead, the current implementation is aimed at users who prioritize simplicity and legibility over visual richness.

The kits include USB Type-C and HDMI ports, making them compatible with major desktop platforms including Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Its USB Type-C can handle both data and power, but those opting to connect via HDMI will need an additional power source for operation.

This device is available in 6-inch and 13.3-inch which are selling for $199 and $599 respectively.

But make no mistake about this device, it will not replace business tablets or traditional business laptops.

Nevertheless, for users with specific visual or cognitive requirements, they offer an alternative that minimizes eye fatigue and digital noise.

As always with crowdfunded hardware, the pitch comes with caveats.

Modos is working through Crowd Supply, a platform with a decent track record for delivery; the usual warnings apply.

However, delays, supply issues, and unforeseen design revisions remain real possibilities.

Modos’ e-paper kits are still in pre-order status, with expected delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Via Toms Hardware