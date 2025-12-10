Japan keeps releasing new laptops with ports that disappeared from global designs

NEC VersaPro VX-R mixes retro hardware with up-to-date business specifications

VGA and DVD support show how Japanese buyers prioritize long-running workflows

Japan continues to stand apart as the one market where retro technology remains a normal part of new product launches.

The arrival of the NEC VersaPro VX-R reinforces this pattern because it combines an Intel Core Ultra processor with features that disappeared from most global lineups.

A VGA port and a DVD writer now feel unusual on a modern notebook, yet Japan remains the only region where these components still appear on brand-new machines.

Japanese seem to love retro technology

Earlier releases this year followed the same direction, including a Dynabook T-Series with a Blu-ray drive and a Fujitsu A77-K3 with an optical drive.

The VersaPro VX-R, a new Japanese notebook, mixes new processing with aging connectors.

This device runs Windows 11 Pro and offers a choice of Core Ultra 7 265U, Core Ultra 5 235U, or Core Ultra 5 225U processors.

These chips are all built around Intel’s current low-power platform with an NPU for AI tasks.

Memory scales up to 32GB, while storage options range from 256GB to 1TB with hardware encryption.

NEC equips the notebook with a 15.6-inch display, available in HD or Full HD, and the higher-resolution panel uses IPS technology to improve viewing angles.

Battery life is rated at about six hours for video playback and roughly ten hours when idle under the JEITA 3.0 method.

The device supports Wi-Fi 7 and wired LAN, and NEC promotes it as a business laptop built for dependable daily use.

Security features include support for Secured-Core PC, biometric authentication through an IR webcam or fingerprint sensor, and BIOS self-recovery aligned with recognized guidelines.

The device includes five USB ports, HDMI output, SD card support, a wired LAN jack, and the unusual combination of VGA and an internal DVD writer.

Those last two additions remain useful in meeting rooms, schools, and institutions that have not replaced older projectors or archival systems.

The VersaPro VX-R also supports a hardware scan utility that can check the CPU, memory, and other components from either Windows or the BIOS.

This helps users identify issues without specialist assistance. Support services include rapid repair options and a wide maintenance network across Japan.

The continued release of notebooks with vintage connectors shows how local expectations influence design and explains why laptops like this still appear in Japan.

