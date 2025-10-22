ThinkCentre neo 55a Gen 6 pairs a 23.8-in FHD display with Harman-tuned audio

ThinkCentre neo 55s Gen 6 includes a PCIe 4.0 expansion bay for flexible upgrades

ThinkCentre neo 55q Gen 6 keeps legacy support alive with modular VGA and COM ports

Lenovo has introduced a new generation of ThinkCentre desktops that lean into the mini PC form factor and AI capability, with models powered by AMD’s new Ryzen AI 300 Series processors.

The ThinkCentre neo 55 family, including the 55a all-in-one, 55s small form factor, and 55q mini, aims to bring AI performance to small and medium-sized businesses.

Each device offers a different take on the balance between performance, space, and cost, and together they show how Lenovo hopes to improve what a business PC can do.

Compact design meets AI computing

The standout of the lineup is the ThinkCentre neo 55q Gen 6, which Lenovo promotes as a “tiny yet powerful” system capable of running complex AI workloads despite its size.

Measuring only 7.2 inches in length and weighing just over 2 pounds, it can be mounted behind a monitor or tucked into tight office setups.

Powered by AMD Ryzen AI chips, it includes up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and 2TB of SSD storage.

Lenovo even kept traditional options alive by offering extra VGA and COM ports through a modular punch-out port, catering to legacy applications that some enterprises still rely on for running older industrial or diagnostic tools.

Beyond size, Lenovo has tied the entire neo 55 lineup to Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC framework.

This means integrated AI features such as “Click to Do” and “Agent in Settings,” which streamline navigation and automate tasks.

The ThinkCentre neo 55a Gen 6 all-in-one combines a 23.8-inch FHD display with a built-in camera and Harman-tuned audio.

Its AI-powered meeting tools, like “Face & Group Tracking” and “AI Noise Suppression,” target hybrid workplaces that need clear audio and visuals.

It supports up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and includes dual SSD slots offering a total of 2TB of storage.

For connectivity, this device comes with multiple USB 4.0 and HDMI 2.1 ports.

Meanwhile, the 55s Gen 6 offers a balance between size and expandability, allowing up to 6GB Nvidia or 4GB AMD Radeon graphics cards and multiple monitor outputs.

It supports up to 128GB of DDR5 memory, two M.2 slots, and a PCIe 4.0 expansion bay for performance upgrades and peripheral integration.

This makes it a plausible mobile workstation for small teams managing graphics-heavy workloads.

Lenovo continues to emphasize responsible production, using up to 85% post-consumer recycled plastic and offering CO₂ Offset Services that support verified emission-reduction projects.

The company’s ThinkShield security suite, TPM 2.0 encryption, and intrusion detection cables serve as standard protection across the range.

Added to that is Lenovo’s Premier Support Plus, which provides around-the-clock access to AI-ready service specialists.

The ThinkCentre neo 55a Gen 6 and neo 55s Gen 6 are now available starting at $549 and $479, respectively, while the neo 55q Gen 6 will follow with an expected starting price of $499.

