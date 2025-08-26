Acemagic F5A Ryzen AI 9 HX370 delivers claimed 80 TOPS across workloads

Early buyers get $120 off with pre-sale code “ACEUS120”

DDR5 memory expansion reaches 128GB, unusual for compact desktop systems

Acemagic has introduced the F5A, a new mini PC powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, part of the Zen 5 generation and built on TSMC’s 4nm FinFET process.

This chip carries 12 cores and 24 threads, runs at up to 5.1GHz boost clock, and includes 24MB of L3 cache with a configurable TDP of up to 54W.

The company claims the processor can reach up to 80 TOPS of total computing power, with 50 TOPS reserved for AI-related workloads.

Early availability and discounts

This device is currently on pre-sale, and any order made between now and August 31, 2025 using the code “ACEUS120” will get a $120 discount. It will begin shipping on September 10, 2025.

The F5A is available in several versions, starting with a barebone option without RAM or storage for $769 ($649 with code).

There are also the 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD and 64GB RAM + 2TB SSD models, which are selling for $909 ($789 with code) and $1,139 ($1,019 with code), respectively.

Acemagic is offering a two-year warranty across all models, which is in line with consumer electronics standards but not unusually generous for a system designed to compete with higher-end business PCs.

Unlike many compact systems, the F5A includes two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 slots, supporting up to 4TB of storage, along with memory expandability up to 128GB of DDR5.

The cooling system features copper heat pipes and dual fans, with added thermal management for solid-state drives.

While Acemagic emphasizes quiet operation, real-world performance under sustained load will be the true test of its effectiveness.

Connectivity is another area where the F5A appears well-prepared. It supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and dual 2.5Gbps LAN ports.

For wired expansion, there are two USB4 ports delivering up to 40Gbps transfer speeds, along with HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, and OCuLink.

The device also supports four simultaneous 4K displays, which could appeal to users seeking a compact workstation environment.

Pre-installed Windows 11 Pro comes as standard, with support for Linux distributions like Ubuntu and Manjaro for those who prefer open-source systems.

Acemagic’s F5A will compete with the recently released Geekom A9 Max, another HX370 model, which costs more.

While Geekom leans on a longer warranty and established brand recognition, Acemagic counters with affordability and flexible expansion.

The comparison reflects the wider dynamics of the mini PC market, where buyers weigh cost and specifications against support and brand assurance.