Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 3 debuts with Core Ultra 9 CPUs and Nvidia RTX Pro 5000 graphics

It offers up to 192GB DDR5 memory, 12TB storage, and 16 inch OLED screen options

Other new models include ThinkPad P16v Gen 3, P16s Gen 4, and P14s Gen 6

Lenovo has expanded its ThinkPad laptop lineup with the introduction of the ThinkPad P16 Gen 3, its latest flagship mobile workstation.

The new laptop was unveiled at IFA 2025 in Berlin and marks Lenovo’s entry into the Core Ultra 9 285 HX generation, finally joining rivals HP and Dell in offering workstations with the new processor.

The ThinkPad P16 Gen 3 is designed as a desktop replacement for professionals running demanding workloads. Memory capacity scales up to 192GB of DDR5, and storage can reach 12TB through three PCIe Gen5 SSDs.

Other ThinkPads are available

The device comes with a choice of Intel Core Ultra 200HX processors, featuring up to 24 cores and an integrated NPU for handling AI tasks.

It can be configured with Nvidia RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell GPUs with 24GB of GDDR7 memory, giving it the capacity for complex 3D rendering, CAD applications, and high-end simulations.

A 16-inch 16:10 OLED touch display is available, alongside other screen options, all supported by a 99.9Wh battery.

At 2.54kg, the chassis is portable for a workstation-class device, although still built to serve as a replacement for a fixed workstation.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Connectivity includes Thunderbolt 5 and Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, and optional 5G.

Security features include a fingerprint reader, human presence detection, and a privacy shutter for the 5MP camera.

The design incorporates recycled metals and plastics, with Lenovo pointing to its EPEAT Gold and ENERGY STAR certifications.

The ThinkPad P16 Gen 3 will be available from October with a starting price of $3,339.

Alongside the flagship device, Lenovo announced three other ThinkPad workstations.

The ThinkPad P16v Gen 3 is a lower-cost option with Core Ultra H processors and up to an RTX Pro 2000 GPU. Available in September 2025, it will be priced from $2,249.

The ThinkPad P16s Gen 4 balances performance with portability, features a 16-inch display, up to 96GB memory, and RTX Pro 1000 graphics, which will be priced from $1,859.

Finally, the ThinkPad P14s Gen 6 provides a 14.5-inch form factor with similar specifications, offering up to 96GB RAM, RTX Pro 1000 graphics, and 2TB storage. Lenovo has priced that model starting from $1,819.