Lenovo overhauls ThinkPad laptops with a host of new releases

Lenovo has taken to the stage at MWC 2023 to announce the latest generation of a number of its ThinkPad laptops, as well as IdeaPad and ThinkCenter products, with eye health has been of great importance this time around.

Besides the fairly widescale adoption of low blue light technology designed to reduce eye strain, Lenovo has also made a number of other improvements have been made to display qualities and sizes across the board.

Under the hood of many of its revised designs, the latest Intel and AMD processors take center stage, accompanying memory and storage improvements.

New Lenovo devices 2023

Overall, many devices have seen improvements to memory, with headline figures coming from the ThinkPad Z13 Gen2 and Z16 Gen2 (up to 64GB), and Thinkpad E14 Gen 5 and brand-new E16 Gen1 (up to 40GB). Both these devices have also seen storage upped to a maximum of 2TB: PCIe SSD for the Z series and dual SSDs for the E series. They’re also the latest devices to benefit from Wi-Fi 6E technology which is designed with faster speeds and efficiency in mind.

Elsewhere in the ThinkPad lineup, improvements have been made to displays, with blue light technology tolling out across much of the range. The X13 Gen4 and X13 Yoga Gen4 also get high-resolution 2.8K OLED displays.

In keeping with its environmental commitments, Lenovo has also offered the Z13 Gen2 with a new part-natural flax plant fiber, part-recycled aluminum top case. A pair of 13-inch and 14-inch laptop sleeves, comprising vegan leather and recycled PET, have also been launched.

Lighter users, like students, are no less catered for, with the IdeaPad Duet 3i and IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook each getting Wi-Fi 6 enhancements and handy boosts to battery life. Furthermore, the Duet 3i claims to be able to add 2 hours of battery life in as little as 15 minutes with what Lenovo calls Rapid Charge Boost.

Finally, desktop users using the ThinkCenter Tiny-in-One 22-inch and 24-inch displays will also notice some improvements in the latest Gen5 models, most notably the addition of DisplayPort and HDMI ports for connecting up to two further external PCs.

The expansive suite of updates are due to arrive in this year’s models, with release dates ranging from April to August 2023. Full details and pricing can be found on Lenovo’s website (opens in new tab).