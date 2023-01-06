Lenovo’s new ThinkBook comes with modular accessories to boost your productivity

Audio player loading…

Giving your work laptop an extra boost could soon be a whole lot easier thanks to a new launch from Lenovo.

At its recent CES 2023 event, the company revealed details on the fourth generation of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p, including some pretty hefty updates and a unique feature that sets it apart from almost every other laptop currently available - but it’ll come at a price.

The fourth-generation version of the ThinkBook 16p is powered by the latest Intel Raptor Lake-H processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 Series graphics, along with up to 16GB of DDR5 memory and a maximum of 2TB of storage split across a pair of SSDs.

Lenovo ThinkPad 16p Gen 4

It’s also set to come with a 3.2K 120Hz 16-inch mini-LED display, capable of 400 nits that covers 100% DCI-P3, or an optional 2.5K 60Hz 16-inch IPS display that can cover 100% of the sRGB color gamut, rendering it a powerful tool for on-the-go creators and designers.

Connectivity comes in the form of upgraded Wi-Fi 6E, a pair of USB-C ports, a further pair of USB-A ports, an SD card reader, audio jack, and HDMI 2.1 port, while further upgrades have been made to the battery with a larger 80Whr unit capable of fast charging and a neat fingerprint reader for quicker access.

Alongside its strong performance is the Magic Bay: a handy mount on top of the display for adding optional accessories. Examples include an LTE modem for on-the-go connectivity ($99.99), and a 4K webcam attachment with auto-framing, automatic ambient light adjustment, and a 270-degree hinge ($149.99). There’s also a 200-lux, adjustable brightness webcam light accessory ($19.99) for frequent video callers.

In isolation, the accessories seem on the reasonable end of expensive, however many buyers may be reluctant to spend so much on accessories that, for now at least, only work on one device. Then there’s the laptop’s price, which is set to start at $1,349 when it eventually goes on sale in May 2023.

Overall, the fourth-generation Lenovo ThinkBook 16p is a feature-packed laptop that’s well-suited for business professionals who often find them on the road. While it’s no budget laptop, its features do, for now at least, give it an edge over competitors.