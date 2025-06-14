This mini PC has 8 microphones, a touchscreen display, a webcam, Windows 11, and yes, it is the most powerful videobar ever
$3,499 price tag may limit Lenovo ThinkSmart One Pro appeal
- Lenovo ThinkSmart One Pro combines PC power, AI, and conferencing gear into one surprisingly compact wall unit
- AI framing and video fencing promise a clearer call, but they’re hardly industry firsts
- Eight microphones with DSP aim to eliminate echo, background noise, and meeting confusion
In an age of hybrid work and increasingly remote collaboration, Lenovo has unveiled what it claims is a groundbreaking all-in-one meeting solution.
The ThinkSmart One Pro is a compact device merging compute, audio, and intelligent video into a single wall-mounted bar.
Technically, the ThinkSmart One Pro is a full-fledged PC, but Lenovo is positioning it as a mini PC for modern conferencing, as it features a Full HD, high-definition camera with AI-powered functions like dynamic framing, intelligent zoom, and video fencing.
AI-enhanced collaboration in a compact form
These tools enhance visual clarity, but they are not unique. Many of the best webcams on the market already offer AI framing and noise filtering.
At the heart of the ThinkSmart One Pro is an embedded Intel Core i5 processor with Intel vPro, running Windows 11 IoT Enterprise, but its value may lie more in its integration than in introducing radically new capabilities.
The 10.1-inch touchscreen controller, available in two models, provides intuitive access to video calls via leading video conferencing platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex, or Google Meet.
The display supports anti-glare and anti-smudge features, and with support for HDMI and PoE, it addresses common concerns about lag and connectivity.
The device's primary selling point is its audio capabilities, which include eight integrated microphones with 180-degree coverage and advanced DSP functions for echo and noise cancellation.
It also has stereo speakers capable of producing 15 watts.
This raises the question of whether such an audio array is truly necessary for the small spaces for which it is intended.
Lenovo has also included Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) compatibility, allowing users to connect their laptops and benefit from the ThinkSmart One Pro’s antivirus capabilities.
“Knowledge workers everywhere highly value well-equipped spaces enabling the latest AI-powered features and applications for meeting and collaborating,” said Marcus Kennedy, General Manager of Commercial Solutions at Lenovo.
Lenovo also includes deployment support and a ThinkSmart Premium license for the first year.
Pricing starts at $2,999 for the USB controller bundle, rising to $3,499 for the IP version.
This device is not cheap, and it appears Lenovo is targeting organizations that prioritize seamless, enterprise-grade collaboration tools.
Still, at these price points, potential buyers may want to consider whether bundling these features into one unit truly adds value over using separate high-quality components already available.
