Everything new on Paramount+ in August 2025 – stream 57 new movies and 6 new TV shows

Want to get a head start on preparing your Paramount+ watchlist for August 2025? We have you covered.

Aside from being the best streaming service for classics, Paramount+ offers a fresh schedule of new titles each month and it's just revealed the full list of the new movies and shows that will be available to stream in August, including over 50 movies on August 1 alone.

Paramount+ is getting ready for spooky season early this year, bringing six movies from the Paranormal Activity franchise, as well as Halloween II (1981). But there's a slew of other titles for those who think it's too early for the best horror movies just yet, including dramas like Adaptation (2002) and one of my top movies on Letterboxd, The Truman Show (1998).

Everything new on Paramount+ in August 2025

Arriving on August 1

A Time to Kill (movie)

Adaptation (movie)

Adventureland (movie)

Aeon Flux (movie)

American Hustle (movie)

An Invisible Sign (movie)

Annihilation (movie)

Blazing Saddles (movie)

Captive (movie)

Case 39 (movie)

Coming to America (movie)

Crawl (movie)

Death at a Funeral (movie)

Double Jeopardy (movie)

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax (movie)

Event Horizon (movie)

Georgetown (movie)

Gone Baby Gone (movie)

Good Mourning (movie)

Love and Monsters (movie)

Masterminds (movie)

Milk (movie)

Miss Congeniality (movie)

Monster Trucks (movie)

Mother! (movie)

New Jack City (movie)

On the Line (movie)

Paid in Full (movie)

Paranormal Activity (movie)

Paranormal Activity 2 (movie)

Paranormal Activity 3 (movie)

Paranormal Activity 4 (movie)

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (movie)

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (movie)

Primal Fear (movie)

Project Almanac (movie)

Rat Race (movie)

Red Eye (movie)

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (movie)

Sexterior Motives (movie)

Shutter Island (movie)

Snake Eyes (movie)

The Assistant (movie)

The Brothers Grimm (movie)

The Ledge (movie)

The Little Rascals (movie)

The Ruins (movie)

The Sense of an Ending (movie)

The Town (movie)

The Truman Show (movie)

The United States of Leland (movie)

The Yards (movie)

Wayne's World (movie)

What Lies Beneath (movie)

Zodiac (movie)



Arriving on August 3

Don’t Knock Twice (movie)



Arriving on August 5

Murder 360 season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on August 6

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7, part 2 (TV show)

Blaze and the Monster Machines season 8 (TV show)



Arriving on August 13

PAW Patrol: Jungle Pups special (TV show)



Arriving on August 20

Baby Shark’s Big Show! season 3 (TV show)



Arriving on August 27

Liberation: D-Day to Berlin season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on August 29

Halloween II (movie)