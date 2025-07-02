Everything new on Paramount+ in July 2025 – stream 78 new movies and 12 TV shows, including Dexter: Resurrection, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and more

Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection

We’re officially over halfway through the year and Paramount+ is still proving it’s the king of the best streaming services for classic movies. Amazingly, we’ve got even more added to its hefty binge list from July 2025.

Jackass is making a huge comeback to the platform with seven of its unhinged movies dropping this month, while tear-jerkers Saving Private Ryan (1998) and Titanic (1997) will make sure we completely run out of tissues.

That’s before we even get to the two big-hitters this month: Dexter: Resurrection and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3. Strange New Worlds is a sequel of the original series, while Resurrection is technically a sequel of a prequel of its main show.

Keeping up? You’ve got some serious binging to do of the best Paramount+ shows.

Everything new on Paramount+ in July 2025

Arriving on July 1

A Soldier's Story (movie)

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A Walk Among the Tombstones (movie)

A Walk on the Moon (movie)

Airplane II: The Sequel (movie)

Airplane! (movie)

An Officer and a Gentleman (movie)

Beverly Hills Cop (movie)

Beverly Hills Cop II (movie)

Beverly Hills Cop III (movie)

Boys And Girls (movie)

Breakfast at Tiffany's (movie)

Chicago (movie)

City of God (movie)

City of Men (movie)

Congo (movie)

Cracks (movie)

Crisis (movie)

Defiance (movie)

Don Jon (movie)

Downhill Racer (movie)

Election (movie)

Failure to Launch (movie)

Full Metal Jacket (movie)

G.I. Blues (movie)

G.I. Jane (movie)

Gasoline Alley (movie)

Girl, Interrupted (movie)

Glory (movie)

Go (movie)

Hamburger Hill (movie)

Hit & Run (movie)

Jackass 2.5 (movie)

Jackass 3 (movie)

Jackass 3.5 (movie)

Jackass Number 2 (movie)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (movie)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated (movie)

Jackass: The Movie (movie)

Jarhead (movie)

John Grisham's The Rainmaker (movie)

Limitless (movie)

Looper (movie)

Lords of Dogtown (movie)

Machete Kills (movie)

Major League (movie)

Monster Summer (movie)

Mud (movie)

Pet Sematary (2019) (movie)

Rules of Engagement (movie)

Saving Private Ryan (movie)

Seabiscuit (movie)

Set It Off: Director's Cut (movie)

Side Effects (movie)

Sleepless (movie)

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (movie)

Stardust (movie)

Staten Island Summer (movie)

Stop-Loss (movie)

The Aviator (movie)

The Book of Henry (movie)

The Fighter (movie)

The Gunman (movie)

The Killer Inside Me (movie)

The Lincoln Lawyer (movie)

The Patriot (movie)

The Presidio (movie)

The Quiet American (movie)

The Survivalist (movie)

The To Do List (movie)

The Virgin Suicides (movie)

Titanic (movie)

Training Day (movie)

World Trade Center (movie)

Zero Dark Thirty (movie)

Arriving on July 2

Dora & Diego: Rainforest Rescues special (TV show)

Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado (TV show)

Dora season 3 (TV show)

Arriving on July 8

White Famous season 1 (TV show)

Arriving on July 10

The Great Debaters (movie)

Big Brother season 27 (TV show)

Arriving on July 11

Dexter: Resurrection (TV show)

Arriving on July 13

Alone in Berlin (movie)

Arriving on July 16

The Challenge: All Stars season 5 (TV show)

Max and the Midknights season 1 (TV show)

Arriving on July 17

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (TV show)

Arriving on July 23

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 (TV show)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked season 16 (TV show)

Arriving on July 30

CMT Live - Nate Smith at Busch Country: One Night Only (TV show)