Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler spin-off: Everything we know about the sequel series to Yellowstone on Paramount+

The as-yet untitled spin-off series will focus on Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler in the present day

Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler Yellowstone spin-off: key information - The Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler spin-off was first announced in December 2024 - It was rumored to be called Dutton Ranch, but Rip Wheeler actor Cole Hauser confirmed that wouldn’t be the title - It will be set in the present day, and will explore the Dutton’s lives after the events in season 5 - Other actors from Yellowstone are likely to appear in it, including Finn Little, who plays Carter - It will share “the most DNA with Yellowstone” than any of the (many!) other planned spin-offs - The release date has been suggested for late 2025, but Paramount+ have yet to confirm this

The Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler spin-off series from the Yellowstone universe is officially underway and while it's still very early days, we do know some crucial details about what the new Paramount+ series might look like.

You should never underestimate the pull of a good Western: and the TV series Yellowstone has totally proved this. Launching without much fanfare on the Paramount Network back in June 2018 (HBO turned it down initially) the Kevin Costner-fronted show steadily drew in a bigger and bigger audience, as the series – which covered life in and around a ranch in Yellowstone, Montana – went out on a high in the final series five in 2024 with a viewership of more than 12 million people.

But the people, like the ranchers, wanted more. And spin-offs of the Dutton family were hastily assembled by creators Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. First were the prequels, 1883 and 1923, then the sequels and other Dutton-adjacent series (deep breath): The Madison (due out in 2025), Y: Marshalls, 1944, 6666 and, perhaps the most eagerly awaited of all the new series in the Yellowstone universe, a show that some have said will be called Dutton Ranch. But, hold fire! says Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler, as he told Fox News that: “First of all, it's not [called] Dutton Ranch. That's not the name of it.”



So, what do we know about the spin-off show that will see Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprising their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler? Here’s everything you need to know about the neo-Western series so far, including cast members, potential plot and expected release date:

It's a return to Dutton Ranch for Beth and Rip. (Image credit: Paramount+)

News first came out off a spin-off in December 2024 when Deadline reported: “Taylor Sheridan, the mastermind behind Yellowstone and its ever-expanding universe, is working on the creative for the new show, which will likely feature other cast members from the mothership series alongside Reilly and Hauser.”



Since then, the most recent word is, according to Bloomberg, that this particular show is being pegged for a Fall launch in 2025, which would make this a very quick turnaround. Paramount+ are yet to confirm a release date, but we’ll update this piece as soon as we find out.

Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler Yellowstone spin-off: is there a trailer yet?

Fan favourite Beth smokes a cigarette to kill time while waiting for the trailer. (Image credit: Paramount+)

No, there’s nothing as yet – we’ll let you know as soon as anything drops.

Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler Yellowstone spin-off: who is in the cast?

Finn Little will be making a return to the bullring as Carter. (Image credit: Paramount+)

Excitingly for the fans who weren’t ready for Yellowstone to finish after five seasons, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser will be back in their legendary roles of Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, respectively. It’s been suggested by several publications that other key characters from Yellowstone could also make a return, but so far, the only person confirmed is Finn Little who plays Carter.

Carter arrived as a “troubled teen” in season four, who met Beth in hospital, when both their fathers were dying. After Carter’s dad dies of a drug addiction, Beth and Rip become Carter’s guardians, and he comes to live and work with them on their ranch. Beth is unable to have children and doesn’t see herself as maternal, yet she and Rip form a bond with Carter, and come to view him as family.

Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler Yellowstone spin-off: the potential plot

The series will pick up after the events of Yellowstone season 5 (Image credit: Paramount+)

Well, it’s a series that will obviously have Beth and Rip at the heart of the action. At the end of season 5 of Yellowstone (spoilers ahead, if you’re not up to date yet) the Dutton Ranch is no more, after being sold to the Broken Rock Reservation, allowing the land to be preserved as a protected reservation.

Beth’s father, John Dutton III, was murdered by a contract killer (by a gunshot to the head) hired by Jamie Dutton and Sarah Atwood, but it was staged to look like suicide. In the season’s finale, Beth, who vowed revenge for her dad’s death, stabs Jamie.

According to Deadline, the spin-off is likely to pick up where season 5 ended. It will be “led by Yellowstone characters, played by the same actors in the same present-day time frame; the new offshoot shares the most DNA with the mothership of any shows in the Yellowstone universe to date.”

Hauser is remaining tight-lipped about the plot, also telling Fox News in May 2025: "We can expect the same that we've been doing for the last seven years. Kelly and I are going and working our [expletive] off trying to create something special.”



Meanwhile, he told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2025: “Kelly and I, we're focused on [Rip and Beth's] relationship and our love together, and what we're going to get [them] into. I'm excited just like everybody else. I can't wait to see what they come up with. Hopefully, we'll start seeing stuff soon.” We’d hope so too, if the series is to be released by the end of the year.

What are the other spin-offs, sequels and prequels of Yellowstone that we know about?

The Beth and Rip series will be set in the present day. (Image credit: Paramount+)

There will be two other offshoots soon joining the Beth and Rip series. The Madison (appearing on Paramount+), led by Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn, and Y: Marshals (on CBS) which will star Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, and which will be released in early 2026.



Alongside this, there are two more series in the Yellowstone universe: 1944 (set during World War II and will explore the Dutton family's experiences during that era) and 6666 (about another ranch, Four Sixes, which also appears in Yellowstone and will be about the characters who live on it) which have been previously announced as “in development”.