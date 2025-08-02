More specs have leaked for the Galaxy S25 FE

Battery capacity and charging speeds are getting upgrades

We should see a full launch happening soon

We saw the first of the Samsung Galaxy S25 phones launched all the way back in January, and there are now four handsets in the series. We think there's one more to go, the Galaxy S25 FE, and fresh leaks have revealed a full specs sheet for the upcoming handset.

Separate sets of specs posted by well-known tipster @MysteryLupin and Android Headlines point to this phone coming with a 6.7-inch, 120 Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, an Exynos 2400 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of on-board storage.

The cameras are reportedly 50MP+12MP+8MP on the back and 12MP on the front. However, while these leaks agree on the charging speeds of 15W wireless and 45W wired, they differ by listing either 4,500 mAh or 4,900 mAh as the battery capacity.

What's more, the phone is said to be IP68 rated for dust and water protection, with Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front. The weight is said to be 190 grams, and the handset is apparently going to come running One UI 8.

Specs appeal

6.7" AMOLED, 120HzExynos 2400, One UI 850MP/12MP/8MP, 12MP front4,500mAh battery, 45W wired, 15W wirelessIP68, Gorilla Glass Victus, 190g https://t.co/9nscwbZ5mIAugust 1, 2025

Considering these lists of specs match up so exactly – aside from the battery capacity – gives extra credibility to them, and suggests they've come from the same original source. They also match up with previous leaks we've seen to date.

Going off other previous leaks, it seems a battery upgrade is more likely than a battery downgrade: a 4,900 mAh battery has already been mentioned, upping the capacity from the 4,700 mAh battery seen on the Galaxy S24 FE.

When it comes to other comparisons with the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, we're getting a faster processor and an improved selfie camera – but aside from those features and a bigger battery capacity, it appears a lot of the specs are going to be the same.

That might not matter too much, depending on the price. Based on the number of leaks around this handset that we're now seeing, it shouldn't be too long before it sees the light of day – and a September or October launch seems likely.