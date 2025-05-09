Just days from its official announcement, a new Galaxy S25 Edge leak has given us our best look at Samsung's super-slim flagship

Leaked promotional images give a detailed look at its slim design

Samsung will officially reveal the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in San Jose next week during a virtual Unpacked event on Monday, May 12 at 8PM ET / 5PM PT (Tuesday, May 13 at 1:00 AM UK time or 10AM AEST).

We've had a steady stream of leaks since the device was first rumored during a January Unpacked event, and just last week a major leak revealed the details of almost every spec and feature.

However, we've never really gotten a clear look at the device. Now, that's no longer the case. This massive leak includes polished marketing images in three colorways that show off the S25 Edge’s screen, titanium build and super-slim side profile, alongside its glass screen protector, dual rear cameras, the USB-C charging cord and SIM-removal tools that come in the box.

You can see the images below:

Image 1 of 3 A clear image of the S25 Edge's side, back cover, camera array and three colors (Image credit: Samsung / Android Headlines) Camera, processor and battery details, as well as a clear look at the face of the device (Image credit: Samsung / Android Headlines) What's in the box and another view of it's slim profile (Image credit: Samsung / Android Headlines)

While Samsung’s not confirmed the legitimacy of these images, it's hard to deny that they display the professional finish and variety we’ve come to expect when the brand launches a new phone. We can see the S25 Edge's incredibly thin 5.8mm thick side, and three colors that will reportedly be titled Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack.

We’d already seen many specs leak, including the details that it’ll feature a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor, a 3,900mAh battery, wireless charging, and have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

However, these new images further confirm that its dual rear camera setup will consist of a 200MP and a 12MP ultrawide lens, and add that the main camera sports a 2x "optical quality zoom". We also again see that IP68 rating, "all-day battery", "the most powerful processor optimized for Galaxy" – rumored to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset – and while there’s a USB-C cable in the box, as with pretty much all Samsung handsets, there’s no charger included.

And, if you look especially closely, you can see the images state that the device is "made to last" with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back.

And that's just half of what this leak provides. We're also getting a better look at the official cases for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in various colors, and how they'll help showcase the thinness of the device.

Image 1 of 4 The Galaxy Edge's silicone case in three colors (Image credit: Samsung / Android Headlines) (Image credit: Samsung / Android Headlines) (Image credit: Samsung / Android Headlines) (Image credit: Samsung / Android Headlines)

According to the leaker, the images above are of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge silicone case in black, blue and gray. There is also reportedly a translucent silicone option. Below, however, is what is being called the 'Kindsuit case' for the S25 Edge. Already being used with the Samsung Galaxy S25, it's a leather-like synthetic material available in the same three colors.

Image 1 of 2 The Galaxy S25 Edge's 'Kindsuit case' in three colors (Image credit: Samsung / Android Headlines) (Image credit: Samsung / Android Headlines)

Old news, new detail

While this new report and photo set hasn’t really taught us anything new – there's definitely something exciting about this new phone, and given our incredible experiences with the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Ultra, S24 FE and Galaxy A56, we’re especially keen to see if the South Korean tech giant can keep up its winning streak in what looks set to be a widely adopted new form factor – even Apple’s getting on board, if rumors of the iPhone 17 Air are accurate.

If these images are legitimate, and whether or not you think a thinner phone is necessary, it's certainly an attractive device – and they go a long way to clearing up any doubts we had that the super thin titanium frame will be a drawcard. In combination with what looks like a great camera, a durable frame and a beautifully fast display, it's clear it has the makings of one of 2025’s best phones.

The biggest unanswered question is, of course, how much that slim profile will set us back. Last week's leak stated it would sit around $1,415 / £1,065 / AU$2,205, but thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to find out.