We’ve known for months now that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is on the way, as Samsung actually showed off the handset at the launch of the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series in January.

But back then, the company didn’t fully launch the handset or confirm when the launch would happen. Now though, Samsung has sent out invites for the Galaxy S25 Edge launch event.

Below, you’ll find details of exactly when the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will launch, how to tune in, and what to expect at the launch.

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (Image credit: Blue Pixl Media)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will launch at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on May 12, which is 1am BST on May 13, and 10am AEST on May 13. So, depending on where you are in the world it might not land at the most sociable of times.

You’ll be able to watch a live stream of the launch on both Samsung’s own website and YouTube, or you can simply watch is using the embedded stream below.

Prior to the launch kicking off, you can also tap a button on that YouTube video to be notified when it’s starting.

Official Livestream | Galaxy S25 Edge: Beyond slim | Samsung - YouTube Watch On

And of course, while you’ll be able to watch live, you can also tune into the video after the fact – which might be especially useful for those in the UK, where it will be landing in the middle of the night.

We’ll also be covering the launch in full at TechRadar, so head back here during or after the announcement for a full rundown and our initial impressions of Samsung’s slim phone.

What to expect at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanoff)

This isn’t one of Samsung’s major Galaxy Unpacked events, so we’re not expecting to see anything other than the Galaxy S25 Edge at this launch.

It’s not impossible that something else will make an appearance, but we expect that most of Samsung’s upcoming phones and wearables will instead be unveiled in July, as that’s the typical release window for the company’s foldables and smartwatches. So look out for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, and more then.

But while we’ll probably only see the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge – and perhaps some accessories for it – at this May event, we do have a good idea of what to expect from the Edge itself.

Samsung has already shown off the slim design of the phone, and from that we also know it has just a dual-lens camera, and leaks have shed some light on a lot of the possible specs.

That includes a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 6.7-inch screen, a thickness of just 5.84mm, and probably a small 3,900mAh battery – though some leaks point to a larger one than that. We'll find out for sure very soon.