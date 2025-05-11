The latest Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leak shows off the phone's design – and a potential price

We've already had some brief looks at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

We may have a price for the Galaxy S25 Edge

It won't cost quite as much as the Ultra model

The latest leak also shows off the phone's design

We're ready and waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to finally get its full unveiling tomorrow, but ahead of the official event we've got another leak that points to how much this smartphone is going to cost.

Well-known tipster @MysteryLupin has posted a screengrab of a retailer listing for the phone, which gives us another look at the super-thin chassis that the Galaxy S25 Edge will sport – a design we got our first glimpse of back in January.

The listing is for the model with 256GB of storage, which we presume is going to be the cheapest one available. Head over to our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review and you'll see the storage options there start at 256GB.

According to this leak, the price for a 256GB Galaxy S25 Edge phone is going to be £1,099 – that's less than the Ultra model, but significantly more than you'll pay for the standard Samsung Galaxy S25, which costs $859 / £859 / AU$1,399 with 256GB of storage.

The price is right?

S25 Edge pic.twitter.com/pbMCL68dNsMay 10, 2025

It's not really a surprise that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is going to come with a premium price attached. This is a high-end handset that has clearly been cleverly engineered to make it so slim.

Previous leaks had put the price of this upcoming handset below the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra but above the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, which can be yours for $999 / £999 / AU$1,699 with 256GB of storage on board.

Once the phone does get its grand unveiling, you're going to have four different Galaxy S25 models to choose from, depending on your needs and budget. You can expect those prices to go down over time too, as we get closer to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26.

We will of course be bringing you all the updates from Samsung's event tomorrow, which gets underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on May 12, which is 1am BST on May 13, and 10am AEST on May 13. You can also watch the event online.