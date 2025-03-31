The Samsung Galaxy S26 could go back to Exynos in some regions – but is that such a bad thing?

News
By published

Being stuck with an Exynos chipset might have some upsides

Samsung Galaxy S25 held in hand at an angle to reflect the Samsung logo
The Samsung Galaxy S25 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)
  • Some models of the Samsung Galaxy S26 will reportedly use an Exynos 2600 chipset
  • However, it sounds like others will still have a Snapdragon chipset
  • Snapdragon chipsets are generally more powerful, but the gap might be closing

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series has been a bit of an anomaly, as while Samsung usually uses two different chipsets for its Galaxy S phones (depending on the model and region), this year it used the Snapdragon 8 Elite across the board. Next year, though, we might see a chipset split again.

This is according to reputable leaker @Jukanlosreve, who claimed on X that “the Exynos 2600 is definitely back and it will be used in the S26.” However, it doesn’t sound like this will be a complete switch from Snapdragon, as they added that chip volume is apparently limited.

So, in other words, Samsung might not be able to produce enough Exynos 2600 chipsets to equip every Samsung Galaxy S26 model with one, meaning that some models and/or some regions will probably get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2, or whatever Qualcomm ends up calling its next-generation chipset.

Typically, when Samsung uses two different chipsets, it equips US versions with a Snapdragon one, while elsewhere the base and Plus models get Exynos, and the Ultra still gets Snapdragon. So, based on past form, the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus might use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 in the US and the Exynos 2600 elsewhere, while the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 globally.

Differences in power and efficiency

What does that mean for you? Well, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets tend to outperform Samsung’s Exynos ones, so we were quite happy to see the Snapdragon 8 Elite used globally with the Galaxy S25 series. But in fact, the Exynos 2400 used by the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in some regions wasn’t drastically far behind its Snapdragon rival.

In our own tests, comparing an Exynos-powered Samsung Galaxy S24 with a Snapdragon-powered Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, we found that “you won’t notice this performance difference in general use, as both of these phones are way faster than they need to be.”

And there are some areas in which the Exynos 2400 actually appears to outperform that generation’s Snapdragon chipset. For example, Android Authority found that battery life was better with the Exynos.

So, if you live in a region where the Samsung Galaxy S26 gets an Exynos 2600 chipset, that might not actually be such a bad thing.

In any case, it’s very early days for Samsung Galaxy S26 leaks, as these phones probably won’t launch until 2026. So, although this isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the Exynos 2600 might be used in next year's lineup, we can’t be at all confident of which chipset or chipsets will be used just yet anyway. For now, then, we wouldn’t worry too much about this possibility.

You might also like

See more News about Phones
TOPICS
James Rogerson

James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about samsung galaxy phones
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra on grey background with don&#039;t miss text overlay

Finally, you can now get the stunning Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for free without a trade at Verizon
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 on a table

Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE may have revealed the affordable foldable's design
Businessman using a computer to backup storage data

Over 2500 TechRadar readers took our survey - and there was one clear favorite online backup service
See more latest
Most Popular
Businessman using a computer to backup storage data
Over 2500 TechRadar readers took our survey - and there was one clear favorite online backup service
Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra in reviewer&#039;s home
I tried Samsung's pricey new AI vacuum, and I now know there's no need for an AI-powered vacuum to exist
MagStor Thunderbolt 5 LTO Tape Drive
This is the world's first Thunderbolt 5 LTO tape drive and I can't understand why it exists in the first place
Solidigm Liquid Cooling E1.S SSDs
This purple, liquid-cooled NVMe SSD from Solidigm looks like a limited-edition Lego data center set
Three Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models
We've got another hint that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is on the way
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 31 (game #659)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 31 (game #1162)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 31 (game #393)
A collage of Apple TV+ shows Government Cheese, Your Friends &amp; Neighbors, and The Studio
Everything new on Apple TV+ in April 2025: The Studio, Your Friends and Neighbors, Government Cheese, and more
Google TV Streamer
Google promises more Nest devices are on the way – but two older products have now been discontinued