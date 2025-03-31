The Samsung Galaxy S26 could go back to Exynos in some regions – but is that such a bad thing?

Some models of the Samsung Galaxy S26 will reportedly use an Exynos 2600 chipset

However, it sounds like others will still have a Snapdragon chipset

Snapdragon chipsets are generally more powerful, but the gap might be closing

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series has been a bit of an anomaly, as while Samsung usually uses two different chipsets for its Galaxy S phones (depending on the model and region), this year it used the Snapdragon 8 Elite across the board. Next year, though, we might see a chipset split again.

This is according to reputable leaker @Jukanlosreve, who claimed on X that “the Exynos 2600 is definitely back and it will be used in the S26.” However, it doesn’t sound like this will be a complete switch from Snapdragon, as they added that chip volume is apparently limited.

So, in other words, Samsung might not be able to produce enough Exynos 2600 chipsets to equip every Samsung Galaxy S26 model with one, meaning that some models and/or some regions will probably get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2, or whatever Qualcomm ends up calling its next-generation chipset.

The Exynos 2600 is definitely back and it will be used in the S26.But the chip volume is so limited that it’ll likely be similar to the Exynos 990 situation.I’m not sure if SF2 is actually any good.March 30, 2025

Typically, when Samsung uses two different chipsets, it equips US versions with a Snapdragon one, while elsewhere the base and Plus models get Exynos, and the Ultra still gets Snapdragon. So, based on past form, the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus might use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 in the US and the Exynos 2600 elsewhere, while the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 globally.

Differences in power and efficiency

What does that mean for you? Well, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets tend to outperform Samsung’s Exynos ones, so we were quite happy to see the Snapdragon 8 Elite used globally with the Galaxy S25 series. But in fact, the Exynos 2400 used by the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in some regions wasn’t drastically far behind its Snapdragon rival.

In our own tests, comparing an Exynos-powered Samsung Galaxy S24 with a Snapdragon-powered Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, we found that “you won’t notice this performance difference in general use, as both of these phones are way faster than they need to be.”

And there are some areas in which the Exynos 2400 actually appears to outperform that generation’s Snapdragon chipset. For example, Android Authority found that battery life was better with the Exynos.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, if you live in a region where the Samsung Galaxy S26 gets an Exynos 2600 chipset, that might not actually be such a bad thing.

In any case, it’s very early days for Samsung Galaxy S26 leaks, as these phones probably won’t launch until 2026. So, although this isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the Exynos 2600 might be used in next year's lineup, we can’t be at all confident of which chipset or chipsets will be used just yet anyway. For now, then, we wouldn’t worry too much about this possibility.