The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip SE may launch months after the Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung has got a host of foldable phones in the wings ready for later this year, but it's not clear exactly when we're going to be able to get our hands on them – and a fresh rumor suggests the Galaxy Z Flip FE could be the phone we're waiting the longest for.

According to South Korean outlet The Bell (via 9to5Google), the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE – believed to be a cheaper flip phone option – is going to launch several months after the more expensive Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, expected in July.

The main problem, as per the report, is that Samsung is struggling to make enough chips for the foldable. The company is said to be aiming to get its own Exynos 2500 chip inside the Galaxy Z Flip FE, but issues are continuing with production.

Those same production issues are reportedly part of the reason that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series went all-in with Qualcomm chips. The Exynos slices of silicon missed out with those flagship phones, and it looks as though they may miss out again with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Display and specs

While Samsung continues to toil away on Exynos 2500 production, it sounds as though the development of the Exynos 2600 is now well underway too (something that's been previously rumored). Samsung's aim is to make sure this next series is ready for the Samsung Galaxy S26 line-up.

In years past, Samsung has mixed up the chipsets used in its phones, depending on region and model: the Exynos chips are cheaper for Samsung to include, though they typically don't quite match the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon alternatives.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE, we're anticipating that it's going to come with the same display as the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but a less powerful camera and overall specs. The phone has even been teased early by Samsung itself.

However, none of this is certain yet – Samsung's plans remain up in the air for its 2025 release schedule. Well-known tipster @MaxJmb suggests the Galaxy Z Flip FE may indeed launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, most probably in July.