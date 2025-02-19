Samsung Z Flip FE launch seemingly teased by Samsung itself – and it might be the most exciting phone of 2025

Samsung server has teased the existence of an SM-F761 smartphone

No device has this model number, and it’s a model number for a foldable

The likely candidates are the Galaxy Z Flip FE or Flip 8

A new leak seemingly confirms the existence of the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE, as Samsung itself is seemingly teasing the device on its over-the-air software distribution servers.

The details were shared on social media by tipster Erencan Yılmaz who spotted that Samsung is sending software updates to a device labeled “SM-F761” – a model number that hasn’t been assigned to any official Samsung devices. What’s more, because Samsung’s model numbers follow a pattern, we’re confident this is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE.

They start SM then the string of letters and numbers after the dash is determined by what kind of device it is. Here that string is F761 with F usually indicating it’s a foldable, the 7 specifying it’s a Galaxy Z Flip (rather than a Z Fold), and the 61 indicating which edition it is.

The Z Flip 5 is SM-F731, the Z Flip 6 is the SM-F741, and so the Z Flip 7 should be the SM-F751. The SM-F761 could then be the Z Flip 8. However, it would be odd for Samsung to send out software builds for a device that's likely well over a year from launch given its usual timeline.

That would leave us with this needing to be some kind of new foldable, and the most likely candidate is the much rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE – though as we usually warn with leaks, while we’re feeling confident about our prediction until Samsung makes anything official we don’t know this for certain.

2025's most interetsing phone launch is coming

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Beyond teasing the existence of Samsung’s next foldable, the leak doesn’t tell us much else – thankfully other Galaxy Z Flip FE leaks could help us fill in the blanks.

For one it’s expected to sport the same display as the Z Flip 7, and another leak suggested it’ll boast the best Samsung-made chipset – the Exynos 2500 chipset – which should help with any Galaxy AI features it offers. Though leaks have yet to confirm the camera specs which could be where it takes the biggest hit.

Regardless of if it packs weaker cameras, I think the Z Flip FE could be Samsung’s most exciting foldable launch of 2025, and potentially the most exciting phone launch of the year – even compared to Samsung’s tri-fold launch which is expected in 2025 as well.

Even though I am a firm believer that the Fold design is superior to the Flip’s clamshell, the Flip FE should bring something to mainstream foldables we haven’t really seen yet: accessibility. More people getting to experience new and exciting technology will never be a bad thing and it could bring some much-needed enthusiasm for foldables which have struggled to find meaningful mainstream success.

This enthusiasm could in turn lead to more foldable phone designs – with brands like Apple entering the space with its own take on a folding phone, or more brands releasing affordable foldables (of which there aren’t many currently).

So while I expect the device itself will probably be a fine phone, I think it has the potential to ignite a foldable revolution if it gets the features to price trade-off right. We’ll have to wait and see what Samsung is cooking up, but of all of 2025’s phone launches, this is the one I’ll be watching.