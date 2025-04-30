Samsung drops another big hint about the tri-folding 'G Fold' and its 'large-screen experience'
This could be Samsung's biggest foldable yet
- Samsung has hinted that a new type of Samsung foldable is coming
- That most likely means the company's long-rumored tri-fold phone will launch this year
- However, based on previous rumors, it might not be widely available
We’ve been hearing for a while that Samsung could launch a tri-fold phone, possibly called the Samsung Galaxy G Fold, and now the company has strongly hinted that this device will launch in 2025.
As reported by SamMobile, the company stated during its Q1 2025 earnings call that it will “maximize product competitiveness based on form factor innovation.” Now, given that Samsung hasn’t released a phone with a new form factor since 2020, that suggests a new form factor is coming soon, with the tri-fold design being the only rumored candidate.
The company also stated that “Foldables will offer large-screen experiences for Fold”, which could be a reference to the rumored 9.9-inch screen of the Samsung Galaxy G Fold; that would make it a lot larger than the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Of course, we can’t be sure about any of this, but it’s already been rumored that the Samsung Galaxy G Fold will launch this year, so these comments further corroborate that prediction.
It could be coming soon, but maybe not everywhere
If the G Fold does land this year, it will most likely launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, both of which are expected in July.
However, it’s also possible that the Samsung Galaxy G Fold won’t get a global launch, with one report suggesting it will only be available in China and Korea. In which case, you might not be able to buy it.
Still, there’s always hope that it will go global, and even if this initial version doesn’t, subsequent models may well do.
We certainly hope the Galaxy G Fold will be widely available, though, because despite being one of the early pioneers of foldable phones, Samsung hasn’t done much to innovate in the space for quite a while now, so a tri-fold device could really freshen up its foldable line.
