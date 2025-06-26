The Samsung tri-fold could be bigger than the Galaxy Z Fold 6

More details of the Samsung tri-fold have leaked

The phone could make use of a titanium frame

The phone is tipped to get 16GB of RAM

We've seen a steady stream of Samsung Galaxy tri-fold foldable phone rumors this year, alongside a handful of official teases, and now a fresh leak outlines some of the key specs the device is supposedly going to come with.

As per well-known tipster @PandaFlashPro (via SamMobile), the foldable with the extra fold is going to make use of a titanium and aluminum frame for better durability, a design choice we've seen made for the best Samsung phones and the best iPhones in recent years.

On top of that, the phone is apparently going to come with a Snapdragon chipset and 16GB of RAM. No specific processor is mentioned, but the Snapdragon 8 Elite seems like a good bet, as it's the same chipset that powers the Samsung Galaxy S25.

The same leak suggests there'll be no under-display camera on the main screen, which will be a change from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. We've heard a similar rumor about the Galaxy Z Fold 7, so it seems punch-hole cameras are back this year.

Not confirmed yet

"Tri-Fold Confirmed News"No UDC (Under Display Camera)Better Durability Thanks to "Titanium + Aluminium" Snapdragon Only16GB RAM https://t.co/RYYx1NbkLeJune 24, 2025

These details are labeled as "confirmed" by the tipster, but of course nothing is confirmed until Samsung makes it official. We do know for sure that a tri-fold is on the way, though, because we've seen Samsung make several brief references to it.

Based on the rumors that have been swirling so far, the tri-fold sounds like an intriguing prospect. There's been talk of a folding battery to maximize battery life, and the screen dimensions are tipped to be 9.96 inches (main) and 6.49 inches (cover).

The indications are that the phone will share quite a few characteristics with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, including the speakers and the hinge mechanisms, while the charging speeds might not exactly be best-in-class.

We may have a name for this phone too: the Samsung Galaxy G Fold. There's a chance we could see it launched on July 9 at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, alongside the Z Fold 7, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8.