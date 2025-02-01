We may have a name for the upcoming Samsung tri-fold phone

The Samsung tri-fold could be called the Galaxy G Fold

Samsung teased the phone last month

We're expecting a launch to happen sometime this year

As well as unveiling the Galaxy S25 phones last month, Samsung also teased a new tri-fold foldable phone (or multi-fold foldable, if you prefer). Now a new leak may have revealed the name Samsung is going to give this upcoming handset.

According to seasoned tipster Yeux1122 (via Android Authority), the new phone is going to be called the Samsung G Fold – which would fit in with the naming series Samsung currently uses for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

What exactly the 'G' stands for here isn't clear, but it doesn't really matter. The letter 'Z' would actually be more appropriate for a foldable device with two hinges and three panels, but that moniker is of course already taken.

All this comes after we had the launch of the Huawei Mate XT last year. The talk is that Huawei is working on more foldables with this form factor, so it looks as though the tri-fold or multi-fold phone is here to stay.

The story so far

The Huawei Mate XT tri-fold (Image credit: Huawei)

While Samsung has now teased a tri-fold phone, we don't have any more official details – so we're relying on leaks and rumors to figure out what to expect when the Samsung G Fold (if that is its name) finally sees the light of day.

Most signs are pointing to a launch sometime during 2025, quite possibly alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 in the middle of the year – in fact we might get as many as four foldables from Samsung in 2025.

Based on published Samsung patents, we know the tri-fold device might come with a foldable battery too, possibly extending the time between charges (and also perhaps adding some bulk to the overall form factor).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A screen size of around 9-10 inches has been predicted, and the Samsung phone could well fold inwards, unlike the Huawei Mate XT – so a second screen would be required on the back of the handset to be used when the handset was closed shut.