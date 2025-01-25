Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 leak gives us another hint about one of its key specs

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is again rumored to use the Exynos 2500

Samsung's own silicon was missing from the Galaxy S25

Using the CPU might mean cheaper prices for the foldable

With the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch out of the way, the next Samsung phone launches we can turn our attention to are for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 – and a key spec for the latter handset just leaked out.

According to long-time tipster @Jukanlosreve, Samsung will go with its very own Exynos 2500 processor for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, a processor that isn't being used in any of the Galaxy S25 handsets unveiled a few days ago.

This is something we've heard before, adding extra credibility to the rumor. The tipster lays out the full specifications of the chipset too, including a 10-core cluster, and it looks like an impressive piece of silicon on paper.

As you'll see from our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, the 2024 version of the phone came fitted with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm – and all the Galaxy S25 models are running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processors.

Exynos vs the rest

Exynos 2500 specifications for the Z Flip 73.3GHz ARM Cortex-X925 1core2.75GHz ARM Cortex-A725 2core2.36GHz ARM Cortex-A725 5core1.8GHz ARM Cortex-A520 2coreL3 Cache 16MB 9.6Gbps 16bit Quad-Channel LPDDR5X Memory UFS4.x STORAGE 1.3GHz Samsung Xclipse 950 GPU (AMD…January 25, 2025

Samsung has long used a mix of its own Exynos processors and those designed and made by third-party manufacturers in its smartphones, and there's always speculation ahead of every new Samsung handset about which CPUs will get picked.

Generally speaking, the Exynos processors are thought to be a little less powerful than the alternatives – though not so much to make a huge difference to the user experience. They're also cheaper for Samsung to make, which can mean less expensive phones.

The rumor is that Samsung has been struggling to mass produce the Exynos 2500 in sufficient quantities, which may explain why it didn't appear in the Galaxy S25 (some Samsung Galaxy S24 models used the Exynos 2400 chipset).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There haven't been too many leaks and rumors around the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 yet, but bigger screens could be on the way, and it seems likely that we're also going to get a less expensive Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 SE.