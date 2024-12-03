The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be even bigger than their predecessors

A leaker claims the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be the same size as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will also apparently be larger than its predecessor

Bigger screens could help rejuvenate the Galaxy Z line

Foldable phones are almost always big – at least when unfolded – but next year’s highest-profile models could be even larger than we’re used to, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will reportedly both have bigger screens than their predecessors.

This is according to Ross Young, who has a great track record for display-related leaks. Young claims specifically that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have the same screen sizes as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

This 'Special Edition' model is a larger version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 that was only sold in South Korea, so if you were hoping to get your hands on that handset then the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be for you.

Fold 7 should have same display sizes as Fold 6 SE. So, Fold 6 SE will basically become the Fold 7. Flip 7 should grow from 6.7" to 6.85" and cover display should be around 4".December 2, 2024

If the Z Fold 7 does have the same screen sizes as the Z Fold Special Edition, then its main foldable screen will be 8 inches (up from 7.6 inches on the standard Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6), and its cover screen will be 6.5 inches, which is up from 6.3 inches on the Z Fold 6.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Young claims this will have a 6.85-inch foldable screen, up from 6.7 inches on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, and a roughly 4-inch cover screen, up from 3.4 inches on the Z Flip 6.

Bigger could be better

While we’d take this leak with a pinch of salt, it sounds like a positive change. Samsung has kept the screens on its Z Flip line the same size for a couple of years, and while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6’s cover screen is marginally larger than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5’s, the main screen hasn’t grown since the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

In fact, arguably not much has changed at all over the last few generations of Samsung’s foldables, so they could really use some substantial upgrades. Hopefully, then, Samsung has more planned than just larger screens, but this would be a good start anyway.

We should find out exactly what upgrades these foldables will have in or around July, as that’s the likely release month.