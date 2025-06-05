The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 reportedly has the same size screen as the Z Fold Special Edition

Combined with apparently smaller bezels, that's said to leave a display area of almost 8.2 inches

The same source also claims there won't be a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has long been rumored to have a larger screen than the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, but leaks disagreed over whether it would be 8 inches or 8.2 inches. Now though, we have a clearer idea.

According to leaker @PandaFlashPro (via Phandroid), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have the same size screen as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition – which has an 8-inch display. However, they added that it will also have smaller bezels, extending the usable screen area to almost 8.2 inches.

That would explain why there was previously disagreement on whether the screen was 8 inches or 8.2 inches, but if this leak is right then it sounds like we’ll functionally be looking at an 8.2-inch display – and one with very small bezels.

Finally it’s Confirmed Now! Galaxy Z Fold 7 Display is the same size as Z Fold 6 Special Edition 8", with slightly less Bezels, resulting nearly 8.2” Display.June 4, 2025

While we’d take this claim with a pinch of salt – especially as the source doesn’t have as much of a track record as some – this does sound believable, given that we’d previously heard the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 might have 1mm bezels (down from 1.9mm on the Galaxy Z Fold 6).

In any case, it’s not clear whether the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will use exactly the same display panel as the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, or just one of the same size, but if it’s the same then it will probably also have the same resolution, of 1968 x 2184.

Ultra by nature if not by name

A larger screen and smaller bezels aren’t the only upgrades we’re expecting either, with previous leaks pointing to a 200MP camera, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a larger cover screen, a smaller crease, and a slimmer build.

That could all combine to make this something of an ‘Ultra’ handset – so it’s entirely possible that Samsung’s recent hint at a Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra could be referring to the standard Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Indeed, in a reply to their original post, @PandaFlashPro claimed there's "No Ultra - Only Galaxy Z Fold 7."

We should find out for sure soon, as we’re expecting the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to land in July, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.