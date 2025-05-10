A new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak may have revealed the foldable phone's dimensions and super-thin bezels

Dimensions for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 have leaked

The device apparently has super-thin bezels

It could measure a mere 3.9 mm front to back

The rumors around the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 are starting to seriously pick up, and a new leak suggests the new foldable will be taller, wider, and thinner than its predecessor, as well as having smaller bezels around the main display.

This comes from well-known tipster @UniverseIce, who claims the bezels around the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be a mere 1 mm thick. That compares to 1.9 mm on the current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, so it's a substantial difference.

There's also a mention of the bezels around the display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, which apparently measure 1.2 mm. It seems that super-thin bezels are going to be a feature when Samsung gets around to unveiling these two foldables.

If Samsung sticks to the same schedule as last year, we'll see these phones sometime in July. There has also been talk of a Samsung tri-fold phone which may be unveiled at the same time, though there's a good chance it'll go on sale later than the other two handsets.

Going thin

I made a table to compare the body sizes of Samsung Fold6, Fold SE, and Fold7. pic.twitter.com/VzjCZYGtjgMay 9, 2025

We also have some dimensions from @IceUniverse about the size of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Apparently it's going to measure 158.4 mm by 143.1 mm when opened out, and will be just 3.9 mm thick front to back.

The current handset – see our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review for details – measures 153.5 mm x 132.6 mm x 5.6 mm. It seems Samsung's engineers have been busy getting the new foldable as thin as possible, reducing the thickness by almost a third.

Head to our Oppo Find N5 review to read about the phone that currently has the title of the thinnest foldable on the market: it measures just 4.21 mm front to back. If these rumors are true, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be even thinner.

That thinness might have an impact on battery life, but we'll have to wait and see. In the meantime we're looking forward to the launch of another super-thin phone from Samsung next week: the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.