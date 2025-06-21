New dummy unit leak may have revealed exactly how thin the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is going to be
Just a few millimeters
- Purple and green said to be in contention for the iPhone 17
- Apple still hasn't made a decision about which to include
- The phones are expected to be launched in September
For a while now, we've been hearing rumors about how thin the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is going to be – and a newly leaked hands-on video, supposedly showing a dummy unit for the foldable, gives us more evidence of the foldable's svelteness.
This video comes from TheSinza on YouTube (via 9to5Google), and the dummy unit is compared directly to Samsung's current foldables in terms of its thickness and dimensions, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
These dummy units often appear ahead of phone launches, and are based on schematics and information leaked from the supply chain. They don't actually work as phones, but they can be useful for accessory makers getting their wares ready for launch day.
Based on the new video, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be 4.5 mm thick when unfolded, so it's going to be significantly slimmer than it's predecessor (5.6 mm), while not quite taking the honor of being the thinnest foldable phone away from the Oppo Find N5 (4.21 mm).
Long-running rumors
Rumors that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 would be super-slim have been swirling since last year, and while nothing is confirmed until this handset is official, it'd be a surprise if it didn't shed some millimeters compared to the 2024 model.
It was only yesterday that we saw freshly leaked renders of this foldable, which again showed off how thin the handset is going to be, front to back – and hinted that the camera bump might be rather large too.
Camera quality is always a concern when you've got a really thin phone, as is battery life. The rumor is that Samsung will introduce new and improved battery tech so that decent battery life can be maintained, even with less space to accommodate a battery.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
We've had a leaked release date too: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is apparently going to see the light of day on Wednesday, July 9. At the same event we should also see the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and at least one Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 model.
You might also like
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.