New dummy unit leak may have revealed exactly how thin the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is going to be

Purple and green said to be in contention for the iPhone 17

Apple still hasn't made a decision about which to include

The phones are expected to be launched in September

For a while now, we've been hearing rumors about how thin the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is going to be – and a newly leaked hands-on video, supposedly showing a dummy unit for the foldable, gives us more evidence of the foldable's svelteness.

This video comes from TheSinza on YouTube (via 9to5Google), and the dummy unit is compared directly to Samsung's current foldables in terms of its thickness and dimensions, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

These dummy units often appear ahead of phone launches, and are based on schematics and information leaked from the supply chain. They don't actually work as phones, but they can be useful for accessory makers getting their wares ready for launch day.

Based on the new video, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be 4.5 mm thick when unfolded, so it's going to be significantly slimmer than it's predecessor (5.6 mm), while not quite taking the honor of being the thinnest foldable phone away from the Oppo Find N5 (4.21 mm).

Long-running rumors

세계최초..직접 보여드림. 갤럭시Z폴드7 미리 보고 가세요. 목업 직접 공수해왔습니다 - YouTube Watch On

Rumors that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 would be super-slim have been swirling since last year, and while nothing is confirmed until this handset is official, it'd be a surprise if it didn't shed some millimeters compared to the 2024 model.

It was only yesterday that we saw freshly leaked renders of this foldable, which again showed off how thin the handset is going to be, front to back – and hinted that the camera bump might be rather large too.

Camera quality is always a concern when you've got a really thin phone, as is battery life. The rumor is that Samsung will introduce new and improved battery tech so that decent battery life can be maintained, even with less space to accommodate a battery.

We've had a leaked release date too: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is apparently going to see the light of day on Wednesday, July 9. At the same event we should also see the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and at least one Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 model.