The next Unpacked could be on July 9, according to new rumors

We're expecting new foldables and wearables

Samsung hasn't yet made anything official

We've heard plenty of leaks and rumors around the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy Watch 8 – and we may now know the date when these upcoming gadgets are getting their official unveiling, too.

According to well-known tipster @evleaks, the next Galaxy Unpacked – the name Samsung tends to give to its launch events – is going to be on Wednesday, July 9. Apparently, the show gets underway at 10am Eastern time in the US, which works out as 7am PT / 3pm BST, or midnight AEST on July 10 for those in Australia.

That date isn't much of a surprise, as last year's equivalent event – including reveals for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the Galaxy Watch 7 – happened on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Nothing is certain until Samsung confirms it of course, but this tipster has a good record, and the date makes sense. It's likely that the event will be available to stream online somewhere, and we will of course be covering it live as well.

Here's what's coming

The next Galaxy Unpacked: 9 July 2025 @ 10AM EDTJune 18, 2025

We don't get any fresh details about what to expect in this particular leak, but we've heard plenty already. For example, the new foldables are expected to come with improved camera setups and a free Google AI subscription for six months.

Samsung itself has confirmed that the upcoming folding phones will be running One UI 8 out of the box, though it didn't specifically mention the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 names (which are pretty much a given at this point).

On top of those two flagship foldables, we might well see Samsung's tri-fold foldable in full for the first time – a device that's rumored to be called the Samsung Galaxy G Fold. Samsung has already teased this device at other events, but we don't know much about its specs, or how much it will cost.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We should also get appearances from Samsung's 2025 smartwatch upgrades too, which are expected to be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. It's possible the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 won't show up until next year.