New Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 leak again confirms return of the Classic model

Two new Samsung Galaxy Watch models are on the way

The Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic have surfaced, this time in regulatory filings

One battery listed is slightly bigger than last year's model, but it's not a massive upgrade

Details of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 lineup have appeared for the second time in just a few days, this time with our first hint at the battery capacity for one of the models.

In late March, firmware for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic was spotted, pointing to four new Galaxy Watch models coming in 2025 – two Classic and two regular models, each with a Wi-Fi and an LTE (cellular connectivity) version.

Now, filings have been uncovered in South Korea's SafetyKorea certification database, one of the myriad global regulatory bodies with which device manufacturers have to register upcoming new products, including the best Android smartwatches, before they can go on sale.

As reported by Xpertpick, the batteries that will feature in the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and 8 Classic appear to have surfaced in the database. The outlet matches these with the aforementioned firmware leak, indicating one battery each for the Galaxy Watch 8 and 8 Classic, respectively.

This would reinforce the idea that two new models are on the way, but also gives us one small hint about battery life.

Galaxy Watch 8 battery leaks

As per the report, only one of these battery filings has a listed capacity, the Galaxy Watch 8. The battery is listed at 435mAh, a very minor bump over the Galaxy Watch 7. While that's technically bigger, it's nothing to write home about, and likely won't yield any tangible results in terms of battery-life performance.

And if Samsung has added more power-hungry features to the new model, battery life might only match last year's model, and if so you can expect Samsung's rating of around 22 hours. This is the larger 44mm model, with no information out there about the smaller version yet.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That definitely won't be enough to challenge the best Android watch for battery life right now, the OnePlus Watch 3, but it does tell us that both of these smartwatch models definitely exist, and will probably launch in early summer in the US and UK.

The absence of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 in database listings could indicate that the company won't release an Ultra model this year, and may be alternating between the Classic and the Ultra on an annual basis.