Samsung confirms Galaxy Watches aren't tracking sleep properly – here's the fix if you're affected

By published

Fix your sleep tracking

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
(Image credit: Future)
  • Samsung has confirmed a sleep-tracking issue with several of its smartwatches
  • It says the feature isn't working properly on the Galaxy Watch 4, 5, 6, 7, or Ultra
  • It says users should activate then deactivate power-saving mode, and update the Samsung Health app

Samsung has confirmed that several of its latest Galaxy Watch models are affected by a sleep-tracking issue, but fortunately it's also recommended a couple of fixes.

On a Samsung Community forum in Korea (spotted by SamMobile) the company revealed that two of its best smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, may not be measuring sleep properly.

The issue, which also affects the Galaxy Watch 4, 5, and 6, means that "sleep-related measurement values are not reflected properly in the Samsung Health app on the Galaxy Watch." (Translated)

Samsung has offered a couple of fixes for users who may be experiencing issues. As noted, this statement was only posted on a Korean forum, so it's not clear at this stage whether this is a region-specific issue – we've reached out to Samsung for more information.

Regardless, if you're having sleep-tracking issues on your Galaxy Watch, here are some things you can do.

How to fix sleep tracking on the Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 on a wrist

(Image credit: Future)

True to tech troubleshooting form, Samsung says the first thing users should do is turn their device off and on again.

In the meantime, it says it's working on an updated version of the Samsung Health app that will fix the issue.

More specifically, Samsung also recommends that users enable and then disable the Galaxy Watch's power-saving mode in the Settings app on the Watch.

Finally, users should also download the latest Samsung Health app update from the Galaxy Store. Whether this is the updated app the company promised, or an interim fix in the meantime, is unclear. But if you're experiencing sleep-tracking issues with your Galaxy Watch, all of these fixes are good places to start.

As mentioned, we've reached out to Samsung regarding the issue, and we'll update this story with any new information it gives us.

Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
Fitness & Wearables writer

Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer 

Signalgate explained: what is Signal, and how secure is the messaging app?