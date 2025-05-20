Samsung hints at Galaxy Ring smart-home integration – and what looks like a new activity metric

Two Samsung fan sites have reported that an upgrade for the Samsung Galaxy Ring is rolling out in South Korea

The upgrade contains new features: Activity Consistency (or 'Regulatory') and sleep guidance to make your night-time environment better

The sleep guidance feature interfaces with Samsung's smart home devices network, SmartThings

Samsung is looking to make your Galaxy Ring more accurate than ever, reportedly introducing an upgrade to South Korean users that adds two new features to the smart ring.

The first is a new consistency-based metric that's said to make your energy score more accurate, while the second is a new sleep feature that integrates with Samsung's smart home devices.

Samsung is said to be rolling out firmware version Q50XWWU2AYD1 for the Galaxy Ring – which tops our list of the best smart rings available right now – but we haven't seen official confirmation from Samsung yet.

Instead, our information is coming from two insider fan sites – SamMobile and Sammyfans – with ties to the South Korea-based company. The upgrade is said to be currently rolling out to Samsung users in South Korea, so we imagine it won't be long before we see it in other regions.

Without any official word, we can't give you the full rundown of exactly how the new features work, but an update to the way Samsung measures activity – Sammyfans calls it 'Activity Consistency' – is said to be on the way.

In addition, Samsung's sleep guidance is also apparently getting updated. Both sites agree that the Ring will interact with Samsung's network of smart home devices called SmartThings, using Samsung's ecosystem of devices to adjust your sleep environment and ensure you get better bedrest. Exactly how this interaction will work is unknown.

A big reveal

(Image credit: Zachariah Kelly / TechRadar)

While this update seems relatively minor, it feels like Samsung is on its way to making you something akin to a smart-home cyborg, by integrating your health with AI-powered devices such as thermostats and smart lights.

Samsung told us that upgrades of this sort were in the pipeline at CES 2025, with Jaeyeon Jung, Head of SmartThings Team, saying: “We wanted our devices to make consumers’ lives easier and better, that’s been our vision all along. Following our acquisition of SmartThings in 2014, step by step we’re making this a reality.

“Samsung has a wide range of portfolio products, and we want to provide great lifestyle experiences [across these devices].”

We expect this SmartThings integration to be quite minor at first, but the possibilities are endless. Imagine a room which automatically gets cooler or warmer based on your sleeping body temperature, or a smart speaker playing an audiobook or soft music that automatically switches off once you enter deep sleep.