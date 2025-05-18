4 features we know are coming to Wear OS 6 this year

Google will launch Wear OS 6 this year

It'll update the OS' visuals, bring Gemini to non-Google hardware, and more

The update was revealed this week at Android Show

As we covered earlier this week, Google held its Android Show as a precursor to the main event of Google I/O next week, and it's clear the tech giant has big plans for Wear OS 6.

While we're expecting the company to add more meat on the bones of what it showed this week with its flagship event in the coming days, there are already plenty of reasons to be excited.

From the rollout of Gemini features to the best Samsung watches and beyond to a huge visual update, here's everything we know about that's coming to the platform soon.

1. Gemini on non-Google devices

(Image credit: Shutterstock/mundissima)

Gemini will roll out to Google's devices, but also to devices like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

From retaining small pieces of information like which locker you're using at the gym, to creating a bespoke playlist with a quick request or tapping into personal context, Gemini on your wrist could be super helpful in a bunch of small ways.

Better still, it'll run on your current device as long as your wearable supports Google Assistant, which means you won't need to splurge on a new model unless you really want to.

2. A visual revamp

(Image credit: Google)

Android 16's new 'Material 3 Expressive' look is expected to modernize Google's OS on phones, and that's extending to Wear OS, too.

Users can expect a change to more rounded UI elements, reducing the boxiness of the interface and updating animations to make better use of the space available.

Examples such as the above have shown the UI shrinking as it leaves the view of the user, focusing more closely on what's in the center of the screen.

3. Information at a glance

(Image credit: Google)

That updated UI ties into a new set of buttons that can display key information.

These are intended to be glanceable, so they'll grow to fill the available space on display to allow users to read things like calendar appointments and messages more clearly in a split second.

With all these changes, it certainly feels like Google is honing in on its circular display, and it's definitely something that helps it offer something a little different to the squircle offered by the best Apple watches.

4. Better battery life

(Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanoff)

One of our biggest concerns with all these slick new animations and AI features was having Wear OS 6 eat into the battery life of our devices, particularly since we're not necessarily having to buy a new one.

Thankfully, it sounds as though Google heard our prayers.

"With Wear OS 6, we’re continuing to improve performance and optimize power — in fact, this update delivers up to 10% more battery life," it said.

It might sound like a small margin, but in practice, that's an extra 2.4 hours of wear for a device like the Google Pixel Watch 3, which has a 24-hour battery life.