Choose your favorite Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deal: up to $325 off with a trade-in or $150 back in Samsung credit

Thinking of buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra? Right now, you can get up to $325 off with a trade-in or $150 in Samsung credit to spend elsewhere on the Samsung store. I'm a bigger fan of straight-up discounts, but even I've found it difficult to say no.

The full $325 trade-in rebate is available if you have recent tech to trade in, such as the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or Apple Watch Ultra 2, but it's worth checking what you'll get before writing the deal off. You might be pleasantly surprised.

If you don't have a device you want to part with, you can still take advantage of the Samsung credit offer. This is ideal for those who also want to invest in a smartphone, tablet or some earbuds. Either way, you'll be getting one of the best smartwatches around.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deal

Our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review by Matt Evans provides a full and comprehensive breakdown of the specs, features, and most importantly, what he thought of it. If you haven't got time to read it, then in summary, he called it a "beast of a smartwatch".

The 480x480 AMOLED display looks fantastic and, more impressively, runs for up to 100 hours. We also love the built-in Quick button, which is similar to the one found on the Apple Watch Ultra.

You'll find all the standard health and fitness tracking functionality alongside a solid exterior made of titanium. Its rugged credentials are bolstered by the 10ATM and IP68 waterproof rating.

Our best smartwatches buying guide is the best place to find all the options that are worthy of consideration. We've split them up based on features and price so you can quickly narrow your search down.