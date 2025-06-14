The Galaxy Watch 7 plummets back to its lowest price yet - get it for as little as $124
A great upfront discount or a trade-in rebate at the official Samsung site
The Galaxy Watch 7 is one of the best smartwatches around at the moment, but the problem with it being so good is that it costs more than most people are prepared to pay. That's why we're glad to tell you about Samsung's newest deal on the popular smartwatch.
For a limited time only, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for $199.99 (was $299.99) at the official Samsung site. That's a match for the record low price, and if it's not cheap enough, you can instead trade in an old device and get it for as little as $124.99!
Note that the trade-in requires an eligible smartwatch from Samsung, Apple, Fitbit, or Garmin. The biggest $175 saving is given for the Watch6 Classic and Watch5 Pro, however, so you may prefer to simply opt for the upfront discount if your watch is a little older.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal
Own the latest Galaxy Watch for only $199.99 in a straight-up price discount from Samsung. Alternatively, if you have an old smartwatch that you're not planning on using, you could trade it in and get the new watch for as little as $124.99. One of our favorite Android smartwatches at the moment, we rate the Watch 7 for its health and fitness tracking and beautiful AMOLED display.
We love the signature, sleek, bezel-free circular design that you find with the Galaxy Watch 7. The smartwatch has a beautiful AMOLED display and a newer, more powerful Exynos chip than its predecessor, which keeps everything moving smoothly.
In addition, the Galaxy Watch 7 features personalized suggestions to improve your health and an AI-calculated energy score based on your metrics from the day before at the start of each day. These metrics give fitness nerds more information to work with and help those still learning on their fitness journey get even closer to their goals.
Read all this and more in our comprehensive Galaxy Watch 7 review.
We have guides to the best smartwatches for the iPhone and the best Android smartwatches so you can decide which is best for you. If you'd like a device more suited to tracking exercise, then you might like one of our best fitness trackers instead.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.