The Galaxy Watch 7 plummets back to its lowest price yet - get it for as little as $124

The Galaxy Watch 7 is one of the best smartwatches around at the moment, but the problem with it being so good is that it costs more than most people are prepared to pay. That's why we're glad to tell you about Samsung's newest deal on the popular smartwatch.

For a limited time only, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for $199.99 (was $299.99) at the official Samsung site. That's a match for the record low price, and if it's not cheap enough, you can instead trade in an old device and get it for as little as $124.99!

Note that the trade-in requires an eligible smartwatch from Samsung, Apple, Fitbit, or Garmin. The biggest $175 saving is given for the Watch6 Classic and Watch5 Pro, however, so you may prefer to simply opt for the upfront discount if your watch is a little older.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Samsung Own the latest Galaxy Watch for only $199.99 in a straight-up price discount from Samsung. Alternatively, if you have an old smartwatch that you're not planning on using, you could trade it in and get the new watch for as little as $124.99. One of our favorite Android smartwatches at the moment, we rate the Watch 7 for its health and fitness tracking and beautiful AMOLED display.

We love the signature, sleek, bezel-free circular design that you find with the Galaxy Watch 7. The smartwatch has a beautiful AMOLED display and a newer, more powerful Exynos chip than its predecessor, which keeps everything moving smoothly.

In addition, the Galaxy Watch 7 features personalized suggestions to improve your health and an AI-calculated energy score based on your metrics from the day before at the start of each day. These metrics give fitness nerds more information to work with and help those still learning on their fitness journey get even closer to their goals.

Read all this and more in our comprehensive Galaxy Watch 7 review.

We have guides to the best smartwatches for the iPhone and the best Android smartwatches so you can decide which is best for you. If you'd like a device more suited to tracking exercise, then you might like one of our best fitness trackers instead.