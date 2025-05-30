Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for a record-low price at Amazon and score a useful freebie

I’m a big fan of a smartwatch. Owning one has changed my life, encouraging me to exercise more and generally look after myself better. Right now, there’s an exceptionally good smartwatch offer for Android users. Today, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at Amazon for $219.99 (was $329.98) – and get the added bonus of a free Samsung SmartTag 2 thrown in.

This is the lowest price the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 has ever been. It usually costs $299.99 without the Bluetooth tracker, so this is a sizeable discount.

The watch offers extensive health tracking and workout enhancements, while the tag is perfect for tossing into your bag before a long journey so you can keep an eye on your equipment. Both work best with Samsung phones, but they’ll also work with most Android phones.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $329.98 now $219.99 at Amazon If you have fitness goals in mind, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 will help you achieve them. It tracks everything from the steps you take to any runs or workouts you perform. It also has heart rate tracking and sleep monitoring for 24/7 tracking of how you’re doing. It looks good, too, and sends notifications from your phone. This deal includes a free SmartTag 2 Bluetooth tracker so you can keep an eye on your phone, bag, keys or any other item you want to track.

Our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review explains things in depth, but essentially, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 adds “a few changes to an already-great watch”, so you’re in good hands here. It “doesn't really stray from its predecessor's sleek, circular build, but boosts the overall performance and expands on its already robust health and activity features”.

Highlights include “fast performance” and also its new “AI-powered wellness features [which] provide more context”. Its “sleek, circular design [has] no visible bezel”, which looks good. It doesn’t quite feature in our look at the best smartwatches, but that’s because the much pricier Ultra model is there instead. This is still a good watch.

It boasts Garmin-style energy scores for each day, along with wellness tips so you can work steadily at improving your daily life.

Alongside the watch, you also get a free Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2, which offers up to 700 days of battery life and a design which is easy to attach to other objects. I buy tags to attach to my luggage before travelling abroad so I can keep an eye on where it is.

One of the best Android smartwatches, there are other deals around if you prefer something else. There are some good Apple Watch deals for iOS users, while the Garmin deals going on are perfect for those wanting to use both Apple and Android devices.