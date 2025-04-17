Samsung's LTE Galaxy Watch 7 crashes to lowest-ever price on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 LTE is a fantastic smartwatch for Android users, and can be bought at its lowest-ever price at Amazon right now.

If you move fast, you can score the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm LTE for just $259.99 on Amazon instead of $349.99. That's the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model.

There's a decent saving on the 44mm variant too, and you can also score the much cheaper Bluetooth 40mm option for just $219, not quite the lowest-ever price but a 27% saving nonetheless.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deals

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review, we loved the newer AI health and wellness features included in this latest model. There wasn't a big design change over the previous model, but lovers of that classic design will find a comforting familiarity with the newest one.

Under the hood, there's a new Exynos chip that makes using the watch day-to-day a dream, and powers health metrics like Energy Score, heart rate monitoring, and beyond.

It also does everything else you'd expect from a smartwatch, like calls, texts, music controls, and more.

The big draw with this model is LTE, or the ability to add the watch to your phone's data plan. While you pay a bit more for the privilege, LTE means you can use your watch on your mobile network even when your phone isn't nearby. That means you can take it out for runs or hikes, leave your phone behind, and still access features like music streaming, calls, texts, and navigation with maps.

The big downside of LTE models is their more expensive price tag, which makes this new lowest-ever price on the 40mm LTE model all the more enticing. It's available in two colors, green and cream, and you can always play around with the configurations to find a model to suit you.

You'll also find deals on the larger 44mm version, the regular Bluetooth number, and even Samsung's more premium Bespoke model, which comes with a more stylish band.