The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is one of the best Android smartwatches around, especially if you're a Samsung phone user. And, thanks to a new deal in the Memorial Day sales, you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at Best Buy for only $219.99 (was $299.99).

If the $80 discount wasn't enough, you'll also get an additional fabric strap, ordinarily worth $49.99, thrown in for free.

Released less than a year ago, the flagship watch from Samsung boasts impressive health and fitness tracking alongside an excellent build quality. It's a great option for anyone looking for a great all-around smartwatch, so there's little not to love about it, especially after this offer in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal

Free strap included Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $219.99 at Best Buy You can get $80 off and a free strap when you buy the 40mm version of the excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. For the money, you get excellent overall performance and a robust set of health and activity features. Colorways include green and cream, while the straps are available to suit several preferred styles and colors.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review, we praised the wearable's "sleek, circular design with no visible bezel and new AI-powered wellness features". We also loved the new Exynos chip that delivers snappier day-to-day use and processing of all of that health data. All in all, this is a very capable smartwatch.

The smartwatch also includes a 1.3-inch AMOLED Always-On display, Armor Aluminum chassis, multi-band GPS, and water resistance rated to IP68. Impressive, hey? You also benefit from heart rate monitoring, calls and texts, sleep tracking, and more.

Navigating the interface is made easier with the new Double Pinch gesture borrowed from the Apple Watch, and there's a new BioActive sensor for heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and body composition through bioelectrical impedance analysis.

If you'd like a dedicated fitness tracker watch, then we'd recommend one of the best Fitbit watches or our guide to the best fitness trackers.