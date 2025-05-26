The Best Buy Memorial Day sale ends tonight – here are the 41 best deals I'd buy before they're gone

There are fewer than 24 hours to go in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale, so time is ticking to score some of the biggest and best deals from this month's sales extravaganza. As well as the headline offer of up to 50% off major appliances, I've found some strong offers on TVs, headphones, laptops, vacuums, and smart home tech. Check out my X top recommendations right here.

So, as is always the case, this main draw is the regular Best Buy Memorial Day appliances sale. There's up to 50% off major appliances, extra reductions of up to $300 off select bundles, and bonus offers including free installation and extended financing. Undoubtedly, it's one of the best times of the year to buy a new refrigerator, washer, dryer, oven or dishwasher if you need an upgrade.

It's not just appliances, as there are dozens of standout deals elsewhere at Best Buy, too. I rate the excellent value Hisense U6N 75-inch Mini-LED TV for $599.99 (was $699.99), this HP Chromebook 14 for a super-cheap $139 (was $349) and this hugely discounted GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini for $129.99 (was $249.99).

See more on these deals and many more from the Best Buy Memorial Day sale below. I've used my years of experience as a deals hunter, our price tracking data and the knowledge of our expert testers here at TechRadar to pick out more offers worth buying. A reminder again that the sale ends at midnight tomorrow.

The top deals in Best Buy Memorial Day sale I'd buy

Best Buy Memorial Day appliances sale: up to 50% off major appliances

The main draw of the Best Buy Memorial Day sale is here. The retailer has taken up to 50% off major appliances for the upcoming holiday, with savings of up to $1,800 available on washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. But that's not all. There's also up to an extra 20% off select appliances, additional discounts on laundry bundles and free installation with select products. Overall, it's one of the best times of the year to pick up a new appliance.

Hisense U6N 75-inch Mini-LED TV: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The Hisense U6N Mini-LED TV is a great budget pick for anyone looking to upgrade their living room with a bigger screen or with the improved picture quality that mini LEDs offer. It features full array local dimming, which can precisely tune color and contrast to the image on the screen, and further refines details with AI upscaling. While it might not be the best gaming TV out there, it also does a decent job with Game Mode Plus and the features it offers like VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD Freesync. You can get the Hisense U6N in various sizes, but this deal specifically applies to the 75-inch one.

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini: was $249.99 now $129.99 at Best Buy The GoPro Hero 11 Black has been an action camera mainstay over the years and now its Mini version has had a huge price cut in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. This may be a much more dated model now, but it still holds up against many of the latest and greatest action cameras – and is excellent value for money at this low price. It boasts solid battery life and good sensors for vertical videos that make it a smart pick for social media. However, be aware that audio quality still isn't great and it isn't the best in low light settings.

HP Chromebook 14: was $349 now $139 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Celeron

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB This HP Chromebook 14 is a basic device, but it's cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have around $150 to spend and need a cheap laptop, then you won't find a better option right now.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59.99 now $38 at Best Buy Want a good pair of super-cheap headphones? There isn't a better option than these Sony WH-CH520, which are down to a great low price in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. They offer high-quality sound for the cost and a comfortable fit for all-day use. Of course, they lack some premium features found in more expensive cans, but these are an excellent buy if you're on a tight budget.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Best Buy Many TechRadar writers already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell, and they keep telling me how they can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Memorial Day deal from Best Buy is a record-low price.

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Best Buy The brand-new Apple iPad A16 is down to its lowest-ever price in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale, so it's worth taking advantage of if you have an eye on the latest Apple slate. The biggest upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.

LG C4 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy The LG C4 OLED TV is still one of the best TVs you can buy for its incredible picture quality and excellent performance at everything you throw at it – and now this 65-inch model is down to a record-low price. The C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. It's a versatile all-arounder that I recommend for watching shows, enjoying movies and playing the latest games.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $229 at Best Buy If you want more affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality, then consider these Bose QuietComfort Headphones while they are down to their lowest price this year at Best Buy. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life, but in a much more affordable package that's only been $30 cheaper over Black Friday.

Dyson V8: was $469.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy The V8 is surprisingly one of its most affordable in Dyson's range of vacuum cleaners and was one of the things we praised it for in our four-star review. The V8 is a solid choice if you're after a cordless vacuum with an impressive suction that won't break the bank. Its versatile design means it can be used as a floor or handheld vacuum, and comes with attachments to help you clean those hard-to-reach places. Though we pointed out its smaller waste bin and long recharge time, the V8 is still a contender this Memorial Day.

Best Buy Memorial Day Sale - Televisions

Insignia F20 Series 32-inch HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy One of the cheapest TV deals in the Best Buy Black Friday sale is this Insignia 32-inch display on sale for $89.99. This is a good display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, you get smart capabilities with the Fire interface, easy access to top streaming apps and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

LG UT70 75-inch 4K TV: was $699.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $479.99. This entry-level TV from LG supports high-quality 4K resolution, HDR for improved lighting and features an easy-to-use interface for accessing all the top streaming apps. It's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $699.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV offers unrivalled picture quality for the price and is down to its lowest-ever price in Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. It offers excellent picture quality and impressive contrast that make TV shows and movies pop. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate also make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an affordable small-screen upgrade. Overall, then, it's an excellent buy for anyone who needs a small display to watch TV or play games.

Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 43-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy As an alternative to the LG C4, you can also consider the Samsung S90D. This is a newer version of the five-star-rated Samsung S90C, so it carries many of the same qualities and features that made the original one of the best TVs you can buy. With the S90D, you can look forward to terrific overall picture quality, impressive levels of brightness, rich contrast and colors, and industry-leading performance for watching movies, enjoying shows and smooth gaming. This offer brings the 65-inch version of the display down to a record-low price.

Sony Bravia 8 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,299.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy Sony's 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV has an impressive $800 discount at Best Buy in the Memorial Day sales, bringing the price down to a record low of $1,499.99. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrast, and cinematic sound from the entire screen.

Best Buy Memorial Day Sale - Appliances

Dyson V11 Plus: was $569.99 now $469.99 at Best Buy We rate the V11 as the best Dyson vacuum for the balance of price to features, and it's $120 off in Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. There's powerful suction, an ultra-manoeuvrable floorhead, useful features like an LCD information screen, and the ability to sense whether it's on carpet or hard floor and adjust suction in response. It doesn't have the laser illumination or real-time dust reports included with the V15 or Gen5detect, but those won't be strictly necessary for most people.

Bella Pro 4.2Qt Air Fryer: was $79.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy I feel like we must be at a point now where everyone who has wanted to buy an air fryer has already bought one, but if you're thinking of trying out the handy kitchen tech for the first time, this super-cheap Bella Pro is a good starting point. It's not the largest, the prettiest or the most technically advanced, but it'll do the job if you're cooking for one or as a couple – and you can always consider an upgrade if you enjoy the results.

Best Buy Memorial Day Sale - Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $379.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB One of the best cheap laptops in Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a standard 256GB SSD that all work together to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Even though I usually recommend Chromebooks for this sort of price and performance, this is still a good buy if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

HP OmniBook 5 Flip: was $799.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB Best Buy has this versatile HP OmniBook 5 Flip on offer during this week's Memorial Day sale. It's a strong $350 saving on a relatively modern machine that features one of the latest Intel Core 5 processors, a decent 8GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD for storage. If you're set on a 2-in-1 laptop that can be flipped around into a tablet, then it's a perfectly fine option and relatively well-priced, just know I think there are better value laptops elsewhere in the sale if you don't need that flexibility.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $799 now $579.99 at Best Buy Display: 15.6 inch

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7730U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Moving up in price slightly, you'll be able to bag this big price cut on a Dell Inspiron 15 in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. This is another fantastic cheap Windows 11 workhorse with a powerful Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and an expansive 1TB storage drive. This no-thrills Inspiron 15 is more or less the best bang for the buck you'll find in the mid-range price point right now.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was $1,699 now $1,399 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB This may be the older version of the MacBook Pro now a newer M4 version is available, but this M3-powered model is still an excellent high-performance device with an elegant design and a long-lasting battery. You also get a couple of other better components at a lower price, including a welcome bump to 16GB of RAM and a much larger 1TB SSD. It's a great value-for-money option if you want to squeeze out as much as you can from your budget, but still get a complete creative workstation that we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) review.

Best Buy Memorial Day Sale - Smart home

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is down to under $20 in this year's Best Buy Memorial Day sale. That's $2 more than the record-low I saw over Prime Day. Even though it's been cheaper, this is still a bargain price for the basic streaming stick and a good opportunity to pick one up for less if you're not a Prime member. It's a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Blink Outdoor 4 3-Camera System: was $259.99 now $129.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has a massive $130 discount on this wireless outdoor security camera bundle. You get 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have the camera set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays. You can also add up to three extra cameras to get an impressive bundle for the price if you want to get started with an easy-to-use home security system.

Best Buy Memorial Day Sale - Headphones

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has the highly-rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99.99. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $189.

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy Sony's newest flagship wireless ANC earbuds are down to their lowest-ever price in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. The built-in Alexa functionality makes them a joy to interact with and enables you to listen to any track you want without having to jump on your phone. An AI-based noise reduction algorithm and bone conduction sensor might not be as effective at blocking noise as the very best in the business, but they still deliver great results.

