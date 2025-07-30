Meta says it will let candidates use AI in some job interviews
Meta makes allowancew for AI tools and coders
- Meta is internally testing AI-assisted interviews for developers
- It's a closer reflection of real-world developer environments
- Much of Meta's code will soon be AI-written
Meta is reportedly testing AI-enabled coding interviews in which it will allow candidates to use AI tools.
For the time being, it looks like the company could be recruiting internal employees as volunteers for mock interviews to help it develop the shape and format of them, with the initiative revealed via internal communications and verified by 404 Media.
The reality is AI assistants and agents now form part of most workers' workflows – especially developers – so permitting them within the interview stage more closely reflects the real worker environment.
"Meta is developing a new type of coding interview in which candidates have access to an AI assistant," the post reads.
"This is more representative of the developer environment that our future employees will work in, and also makes LLM-based cheating less effective."
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg already believes AI could eventually write most of Meta's app and AI code, ultimately ending up as mid-level engineers as soon as this year and freeing up humans to focus on more creative tasks. It's a similar story with Microsoft and Google – two companies that claim around one-third of new code is AI-generated.
However, Meta's approach to AI-assisted interviews marks a different direction to other companies in the space. Anthropic currently bans AI use during interviews, presumably seeking genuine worker talent that can be further enhanced by AI.
The benefit of AI-generated code is that it can be produced far more quickly than human-generated code, however its accuracy relies heavily on the quality of the prompts and thorough reviewing is crucial.
"We're obviously focused on using AI to help engineers with their day-to-day work, so it should be no surprise that we're testing how to provide these tools to applicants during interviews," a Meta spokesperson added.
