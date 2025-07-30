Users on Reddit have spotted a new feature on the Spotify mobile app that allows you to remove the Create button

While users are more than happy to see it gone, the feature is only available to a handful of users

Spotify has been quiet, so we've done our own little Reddit investigation to get to the bottom of it

When Spotify added the Create button to the in-app navigation bar, it was very poorly received and music fans begged to have it removed, mainly because it messes up muscle memory. Now, it appears as though Spotify is listening to those complaints.

A few weeks back, Android Authority reported that Spotify could be releasing a new toggle setting that would allow you to remove the Create button from the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. This was initially speculation, but now a number of users have shared images on Reddit showing a new toggle under the ‘Display preferences’ header in Spotify’s settings. Not everyone has access to it yet though – myself included.

While Spotify hasn’t made an official announcement, the online discourse suggests that the music streaming service could be rolling it out gradually since a handful of users already have access. However, despite the absence of the new feature in my app, the Create button has disappeared from my interface (see below). This was confusing, so I took to Reddit to see what others had to say.

In my Spotify app, the Create button has been moved back to the top right corner, but there's no sign of the new toggle feature in settings (Image credit: Future)

Is this the end for one of Spotify’s most annoying features?

What do we know so far? Well, despite Spotify being silent on the matter, evidence on Reddit reveals that this feature is slowly joining the settings ecosystem for some Spotify users. The post below reveals this, which shows the new feature sitting in the ‘Content and display’ section in settings under ‘Display preferences’.

But why would Spotify remove the Create button from my app without giving me access to the disable toggle? From the responses I’ve received, it suggests that a new Spotify update could be on the way.

Right now I’m using version 9.0.64, which the App Store says is the most recent. While this is the case for a lot of people here at TechRadar, most of the people on the team are still seeing the Create button in the navigation bar, which isn’t the case for me. With that said, one user with the feature shared on Reddit that they’re using version 9.0.64.608 – meaning that Spotify could be testing different versions of the app before deciding to go ahead with a roll out.

If you’re still waiting to get access to the new feature, I’ve been advised to wait another day or two before expecting its arrival, so for now, that’s what I’m rolling with. In the meantime, we've reached out to Spotify for confirmation and will update this story if we hear back.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors