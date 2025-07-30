We've had one official look at the Google Pixel 10 Pro

The Pixel 10 could support MagSafe-style charging

This comes from a freshly-leaked image of the phone

Google may also launch some 'Pixelsnap' accessories

We're all set for the grand unveiling of the Google Pixel 10 series on Wednesday, August 20, and the leaks are continuing. The latest unofficial batch of images posted to the web confirm an earlier rumor: MagSafe for Android is coming.

These images are from veteran tipster Evan Blass, and as well as showing the Pixel 10 from a variety of angles, we can also see a charging puck connected to the back of one of the phones – as if magnetically snapped in place.

That apparently confirms that the Pixel 10 handsets are going to support the Qi2 wireless charging standard, including support for magnets that keep a charger in place. Some previous Android phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S25, have adopted Qi2 but without the magnetic snapping part of it.

Of course Apple's own MagSafe tech has led the way here, adding that extra magnetic touch to wireless charging that means chargers can snap into place. We can expect a variety of third-party Android accessories to appear now too.

As previously rumored

This isn't the first time we've heard this rumor, and there were whispers of it back in June. Apparently Google is readying some accessories with 'Pixelsnap' branding, which will presumably work a lot like MagSafe chargers do for the iPhone.

Whether or not this tech will make it to other Android phones remains to be seen, but it looks likely. We know that Samsung is certainly thinking about it, but we haven't seen it on any phones yet – including the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.

While MagSafe-style charging is certainly beneficial and convenient for phone users, it does mean magnets need to be embedded into the actual handsets, which can add to the bulk and the cost of these devices.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We'll have to wait and see what Google says about this new technology when the phones are launched. We've previously seen a bunch of leaked renders of the phones, along with the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a that should be launching at the same time.