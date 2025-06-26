The Google Pixel 10 could gain a telephoto camera

However, the main and ultra-wide sensors could be downgraded

Other leaked specs include a brighter screen and a bigger battery

The Google Pixel 10’s cameras could be both an upgrade and a downgrade on its predecessor’s according to a new rumor, with the phone apparently set to gain a telephoto camera, but to have worse sensors for its other two snappers.

This is according to Android Headlines, which – in line with previous leaks – claims that the Pixel 10 will have a telephoto camera, which is something the Google Pixel 9 doesn’t have. This will apparently be the same 10.8MP 5x zoom one as is found in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and which will also supposedly be used by the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

So that’s good news, but it’s apparently coming at a cost, with this report saying that the Pixel 9’s 50MP main camera will be replaced by the Google Pixel 9a’s 48MP snapper, which has a smaller 1/2.0-inch sensor.

The ultra-wide camera could be in for an even bigger downgrade, with Android Headlines saying it will be just 12MP this year, down from 48MP on the Pixel 9.

On the plus side, going by a previous leak the Google Pixel 10 might at least offer improved macro photography, with both the ultra-wide and telephoto cameras possibly set to feature a macro mode.

A bigger battery and a brighter screen

The Google Pixel 9 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

In any case, this latest report also details some other specs, and there’s again a mix of upgrades and downgrades. As far as upgrades go, the Google Pixel 10 will apparently have a brighter screen, with its peak brightness said to reach 3,000 nits (up from 2,700 nits on the Pixel 9). The display is apparently otherwise unchanged, with the Pixel 10 said to have the same 6.3-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen as its predecessor.

Also for upgrades, the battery could be slightly bigger at 4,970mAh (up from 4,700mAh), along with slightly higher 29W wired charging speeds, while wireless charging will again apparently top out at 15W.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The chipset is expected to be a new Tensor G5, though this will supposedly once again be paired with 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

But the Pixel 10 apparently won’t have a vapor chamber, and while its predecessor didn’t either, the Pixel 9 Pro does, so that’s slightly disappointing. Worse, it’s said to lack Wi-Fi 7 support, despite the Pixel 9 having this.

So the Google Pixel 10 is sounding like something of a mixed bag, with these rumored camera changes in particular likely to have a real impact. If this report is accurate then Google has chosen versatility over quality for the cameras, so it will be interesting to see how much impact that has on the photos you can take.

We’ll probably find out in August, with August 20 tipped as the Pixel 10 announcement date.