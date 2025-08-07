Leaked renders show the Pixel 10 Pro XL in Moonstone and Obsidian shades

You can see the phone from the front, back, and sides

Leaked specs suggest it might not be much of an upgrade

While we’ve seen plenty of Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro renders, we hadn’t – until now – seen much of the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, but that’s changed today.

WinFuture, in collaboration with Roland Quandt (a leaker with a superb track record), has shared what it claims are official marketing images of the Pixel 10 Pro XL from various angles and in two quite subdued shades – Obsidian (black) and Moonstone (a new gray/blue shade).

You can see that the phone unsurprisingly looks a lot like the Pixel 10 Pro images we’ve seen, just in a larger size. There’s a triple-lens camera with a temperature sensor to the right of the lenses, a punch-hole camera on the front, and power and volume keys on the right edge.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: WinFuture / Roland Quandt) (Image credit: WinFuture / Roland Quandt)

Similar specs to before

The bezels look on the large side for a top-end phone, but not too bad, and the display is apparently 6.8 inches, just like the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Indeed, the screen as a whole might not be much changed, with WinFuture claiming that it also once again has a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

Other listed specs in this leak include a new Tensor G5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations. Other than the chipset, that’s also similar to the Pixel 9 Pro XL – though that phone also came in a 128GB version.

The cameras here are said to include a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide one, a 48MP telephoto, and a 32MP front-facing camera, all of which again matches the Pixel 9 Pro XL, other than the selfie camera, which is 42MP on the current model.

Finally, the battery is said to be 5,200mAh, which would be a slight boost on the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s 5,060mAh battery.

While we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt, we’ve heard most of these specs leaked before, so they could well be accurate. We should find out on August 20, as that’s when Google is set to unveil the Pixel 10 series.