New Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro renders give us our closest look yet at Google's next flagship phones
The phones' colors and specs have also been detailed
- Leaked renders show the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro from numerous angles
- These give us a clear look at the front and sides of these phones
- The Pixel 10 is pictured in a new Frost shade
At this point, we have a fairly good idea of what to expect from the design of the Google Pixel 10 and the Pixel 10 Pro, especially since Google itself has shown off both phones through a combination of intentional teasers and accidental leaks. So far, though, we’ve mostly been seeing the backs of the devices, but a new leak shows the front and sides too.
Android Headlines has shared renders of both the Pixel 10 and the Pixel 10 Pro, in collaboration with @OnLeaks (a leaker with a great track record), some of which you can see below. While there’s little to say about the backs of these phones – since Google has already shown those off – there are some details elsewhere that are worth noting.
You can see, for example, that both devices have a punch-hole camera at the top of their respective flat screens, and that they also both have quite sizable bezels, with even the Pixel 10 Pro appearing to have larger bezels than, for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
You can also see that both handsets have power and volume keys on the right edge, and no buttons on the left.
Colors and specs
The Pixel 10 Pro is shown in an Obsidian shade, but Android Headlines claims it will also be sold in Porcelain, Moonstone (a slate blue), and Jade, all of which matches up with previous leaks.
The Pixel 10 is shown in a new Frost shade, and while Android Headlines doesn’t list the other expected colors here, we’ve previously heard that it could additionally be sold in Obsidian, Indigo, and Limoncello (a greenish yellow).
Android Headlines has also included some specs, with the Google Pixel 10 said to have a 6.3-inch screen, a Tensor G5 chipset, 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10.8MP telephoto.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
The Google Pixel 10 Pro apparently has a Tensor G5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 4,870mAh battery.
We’ll find out how accurate this all is soon, as Google is set to unveil the entire Pixel 10 line – which is expected to also include the Pixel 10 Pro XL and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold – on August 20.
You might also like
James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.