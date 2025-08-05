EA executive vice president Vince Zampella has confirmed that Battlefield 6 won't work on the Steam Deck

He says there are other "non-Steam Deck handheld platforms that it will work on"

There are no current plans to bring the game to Nintendo Switch 2

EA has confirmed that Battlefield 6 won't work on the Steam Deck, but that there are other PC handhelds on which the game will run on.

That's according to EA executive vice president Vince Zampella, who verified the lack of Steam Deck support in an interview with PCGamesN at the Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal event, when asked about the game potentially running on PC gaming handhelds like Valve's console or the ASUS ROG Ally.

"It does not work on Steam Deck," Zampella said. "I think there are some non-Steam Deck handheld platforms that it will work on, probably, right? But I don't think, you know, it's probably not the best way to play the game."

Although the executive didn't offer a reason why the upcoming first-person shooter won't run on the Steam Deck, it's likely due to EA's anti-cheat software, which is incompatible with Linux.

In terms of the Nintendo Switch 2, Zampella also confirmed that EA doesn't have any current plans to bring Battlefield 6 to the latest console.

"We're not doing Switch yet," he said. "Well, I'm not saying we are. I'm just saying we're not considering it right now."

During the multiplayer reveal event, it was announced that Battlefield 6 will launch on October 10, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There will also be an early access period beginning August 7-8, followed by open betas on August 9-10, then again on August 14-17.