Google just showed off its forthcoming Pixel 10 in a fresh teaser

The 30-second advertisement not-so-subtly takes aim at Apple delaying the new Siri

It tells the viewer to "Ask more of your phone."

We’re just 16 days away from Google showing off its Pixel 10 family alongside some other devices, and a new teaser gave us a fresh look at the smartphone, but also a reminder from the tech giant.

Alongside some sneaky shots of the left and right side as well as a nearly full reveal of the rear of a Pixel 10, including the fact that the ‘camera bar’ is sticking around whether you like it or not, Google writes, “Ask more of your phone.”

It’s a common theme of the teaser advertisement dubbed “Google Pixel 10 | Soon” and not so casually calls out Apple over its delay in rolling out the AI-powered Siri. While the advertisement doesn’t mention Apple, the narration kicks things off by saying, “If you buy a new phone because of a feature that’s coming soon…” It goes on to remind the viewer that if you’re still waiting over a year for it, how you define ‘soon’ could very well change.

And on Instagram, where Google shared it from several handles, it invites us to "Get outside your comfort phone". It's clever, I'll give them that.

Google is likely hoping that you’ll get the hint swiftly and switch to a Pixel 10 or one of its other new devices. Not so subtly, the backing track to this 30-second teaser is an instrumental version of “The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre.

Of course, it highlights that the most recent Pixel 9 family – 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold – all came with a bounty of AI software and features available out of the box. These devices, which all feature Google’s Gemini AI models, let you take group photos with fewer hands, and all come bundled with a very capable assistant. These phones can also search what’s on your screen – Circle to Search – and have a new tool called Pixel Screenshots.

Apple originally announced all of its AI features under the Apple Intelligence umbrella in June of 2024, shipped the iPhone 16 family, which was built for Apple Intelligence, in September of 2024, and then launched the first set of those features back in October of 2025.

In the Spring of 2025, Apple announced a delay in the AI-powered Siri. In an interview with TechRadar’s Editor-at-Large, Lance Ulanoff, Apple’s Craig Federighi explained the delay , noting that it was taking a bit longer and was expected to be resolved next year.

Apple has since been a little more transparent on this, with Tim Cook noting on the Q4 earnings call that the teams are making good progress and that it should be set to ship next year, in 2026. Even so, that’s a long wait for the AI-powered Siri, one that many were hoping to get their hands on – myself and many of my colleagues included.

With Google setting the stage for its device unveil on August 20, 2025, which is likely several weeks before Apple sets a ‘special event’ to show off the iPhone 17 family, it seems that team Pixel just wants to get ahead and poke some fun at the same time.

Google is set to unveil these new devices – we’re expecting the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL – just weeks after Samsung dropped the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. According to leaked pricing , though, Google might be holding steadfast without increasing the cost for its main phones – that’ll be a delight to our wallets.

We’re also not expecting a drastic redesign for the Pixel 10 family, maybe a few new colors, but the modern look that Google ushered in with the Pixel 9 is likely here to stay, with this teaser basically confirming it. Even so, though, it’s likely Google has a new silicon Tensor processor powering these and some impressive AI features in the pipeline.

Considering there’s still over two weeks before Google’s event, I’d be surprised if we don’t see some more teasers. Let’s just see how direct they get, and if Google opts for a change in artist for the music accompanying them.