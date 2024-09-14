Google's smart Circle to Search feature could soon expand beyond Pixel and Galaxy phones

Circle to Search lets you do exactly what its name suggests

Circle to Search, which lets you run a visual search from anything on screen, launched on the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8, and has since made its way to other Galaxy and Pixel devices. Now, it looks as though the feature is about to roll out to other Android handsets besides those made by Google and Samsung.

As noted by Android Authority, Chinese smartphone maker Tecno has told multiple members of the tech press that Circle to Search will be appearing on the foldable Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 next month.

It's not quite an official announcement from Google, but it's almost as good. If you're using a handset made by OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, Motorola, or any other Android phone maker, you might not have too long to wait to get Circle to Search.

Back in May, Google said it wanted Circle to Search to be live on at least 200 million phones by the end of the year, and opening the feature out to devices from more manufacturers will be a big help in reaching that goal.

What Circle to Search can do

Google is reportedly planning to expand Circle to Search to more Android phones next month, ending the feature's exclusivity for Pixel and Samsung phones.Multiple reviewers of the TECNO Phantom V Fold 2, including @bencsin and Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich, were told by… pic.twitter.com/jssMYP1j1CSeptember 13, 2024

Circle to Search is essentially a slick new front-end for Google Lens, which runs web searches based on images. Anything that pops up on your phone's display – from lampshades to plants to people – can be used as the basis of a visual search, so you can get more information (or some shopping options) for whatever you're looking at.

Despite the name, you don't have to circle something: you can also scribble over it, or just tap on it (in which case the tool will try and identify what it is you're looking for). It's activated with a long press on the home button or bottom navigation bar.

A recent Circle to Search update added the ability to search for music playing either around you, or on your phone – which suggests Google is committed to improving the tool over time, as well as rolling it out to move devices.

We know that more Samsung phones are getting Circle to Search, and it's safe to say it'll be included on the best Android phones going forward as well. It's also on the new Google Pixel 9 series, including the standard model – see our full Pixel 9 review for features.