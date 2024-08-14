Mid-range Galaxy phones will soon gain flagship power as Samsung expands Circle to Search

Circle to Search has become a fan-favorite tool among Android users due to its intuitive way of searching. Finding out where to buy those cool pair of sunglasses you saw on Instagram is as easy as circling them with your finger. It’s so popular that Google is considering adding a version of the feature to its Chrome browser.

Samsung, recognizing its usefulness, has decided to roll out Circle to Search on an additional five devices. Three of the company's mid-rangers, the Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A35 5G, and the A54 5G, are receiving the updates along with the entire Galaxy Tab S9 FE series. The tablet line consists of the base model, the Tab S9 FE Plus, and the S9 FE 5G. With this update, you have over 30 devices supporting Circle to Search (almost 40 if you count the recently revealed Pixel 9 series).

(Image credit: Samsung)

Looking at the official announcement, there doesn’t appear to be any limitations to this version of the feature. It performs at the same level as Circle to Search does on higher-end devices. Samsung states users can “circle, highlight, or tap anywhere on the screen to select” a specific line of text, object in an image, or video they want to search.

This does come as a surprise since Circle to Search utilizes AI tech that is normally only seen on more expensive phones like the Galaxy S24. It was initially thought only devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 series had powerful enough hardware to support the new wave of AI. Clearly, that's not the case.

It is worth mentioning a leak from early August claimed that Samsung had plans to expand Galaxy AI to several mid-range models. The three gaining Circle to Search could just be the first group.

Availability

There are a few things you need to know about the patch as it begins rolling out on August 22. Samsung states its availability “may vary by device model and market” seemingly hinting at the fact this may not be a global rollout. The performance and overall quality of Circle to Search depends on the “framing of [the] circled image”, clarity, and other factors.

We reached out to the tech giant asking for more information on the update’s availability across global regions. This story will be updated if we hear back.

