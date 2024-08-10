Report: Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE might be better than its predecessor in several ways

A new leak has surfaced for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE, giving us a look at what may be a really impressive mid-range smartphone. According to a report from Android Headlines, the low-cost model will share some hardware and software similarities with other devices.

The publication claims the S24 FE sports a 6.7-inch display, dwarfing the Galaxy S24’s 6.2-inch display. Despite the larger size, it may not be of higher quality. Image resolution wasn’t mentioned in the leak, but it does state the phone’s screen runs at a refresh rate of 120Hz with a peak brightness of 1,900 nits.

For reference, the base S24 runs at the same refresh rate, although it is brighter at 2,600 nits. While the discrepancy exists, there is not a wide gulf in quality.

Hardware specs

Android Headlines reports that the device “has almost the same cameras as” the Galaxy Z Fold 6. On the back is a 50MP primary lens alongside a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP 3x optical zoom option. The front houses a 10MP selfie lens. The report states that the Galaxy S24 FE utilizes the AI Zoom feature to “get clear shots from [a] long distance.”

They don’t know how far the zoom distance will be, although they predict it’ll be similar to the Galaxy S23 FE, which has a 30x hybrid zoom in its optical lens.

Inside, the new smartphone is said to have a 4,565mAh battery capable of lasting up to 29 hours of video playback. That is the same runtime promised by Samsung for the Galaxy S24. However, we believe the FE version will be more energy efficient as it houses an Exynos 2400e chipset instead of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Possible AI features

When it comes to software, Samsung is slated to implement several AI-powered features. That is not surprising in the slightest, as past leaks have suggested the tech giant plans on bringing the souped-up software to its older models as well as Samsung's A-series of phones.

A full list was not provided, but the publication says to expect Circle to Search, Generative Edit, Sketch to Image, and Live Translate to migrate from the S24 series. They even claim the smartphone will have Portrait Studio, a camera feature that harnesses generative AI to create stylized photographs.

Portrait Studio possibly appearing is interesting because it is only available on the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, as it needs One UI 6.1.1 to run. That One UI patch is set to also be released on the S24 series; however, that may not happen for a while. Some argue Samsung has delayed the update, implying development issues, while others disagree, saying it’s still in the testing phase.

Whatever the case, Portrait Studio doesn't function without One UI 6.1.1. If Samsung wants to roll out the phone by the end of 2024 with all these features intact, it’ll have to finish the software around the same time.

Speaking of the phone launch, Android Headlines states the Galaxy S24 will be available in five different colors: blue, green, black, graphite, and yellow. No white, interestingly enough. As always, take everything you read here with a pinch of salt. Things can always change at any time.

And be sure to check out TechRadar's list of the best cheap phones for 2024.