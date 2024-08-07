Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 looks set to take on and maybe beat Amazon Fire Kids tablets

Samsung is updating the mid-range Galaxy Tab A9 Plus by launching a Kids Edition. The new device performs similarly to the older model, although several changes were made to make it more kid-friendly.

The most notable of these changes is the brightly colored Puffy Cover. It’s made out of a lightweight, shockproof material “designed to withstand daily wear and tear.” It envelops most of the Tab A9 Plus, except the touchscreen, rear camera, speakers, and ports.

A tether connects the device to one of three packaged-in Crayo-Pen styluses. The Crayo-Pen doesn’t appear to possess any unique features. It’s not fancy like the Galaxy S24 Ultra's S Pen, though – it’s just a simple stylus.

When it comes to software, the Tab A9 Plus comes preloaded with the Samsung Kids app, which allows parents to create a curated experience for their children on the tablet. You can set time limits, restrict access to certain websites, and monitor online behavior. The same app also provides an online store where children can " engage with age-appropriate content.”

Migrating features

Aside from these few changes, the Kids Edition is identical to the standard Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. It still sports an 11-inch Full HD (1920 x 1200 pixels) display running at a refresh rate of 30 FPS. On the back is an 8MP camera, and on the front is a 5MP lens. Powering everything is a 7,040mAh battery, and when it gets close to empty, the tablet supports fast charging.

There is only one distinct hardware difference between the two. The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Kids Edition is restricted to housing 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the standard version can have double the amount for both.

Samsung’s new made-for-kids tablet is available for purchase from the company’s website in three different colors – blue, red, or yellow – for $269.99, and shipping is set for August 9.

Analysis: Galaxy Tab or iPad?

Now, you may be wondering: is this better for children than, say, an iPad or an Amazon Fire tablet? The answer to that question is yes in some ways, but it ultimately depends on what you want.

One commonly purchased iPads for kids is the ninth generation model from 2021. It sports a higher resolution screen at 2048 x 1536 pixels and, at the time of this writing, the Apple device is cheaper than Samsung's, retailing for $160 on Amazon. However, the tablet sports a smaller screen and doesn't come with a protective cover, making it more vulnerable to damage.

Amazon’s Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet is another great option. It has robust parent controls and a thick plastic casing for protection. Like the iPad, the Fire HD 10 screen is smaller at 10.1 inches while also peaking at 1080p resolution.

Samsung’s model is certainly the most expensive of the three, but it arguably offers a more complete package than the others with extra features to make it more durable.

While we have you, be sure to check out TechRadar's list of the best tablet for 2024 if you're in the market.